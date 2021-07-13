Where to Watch “Vikings” All 6 Seasons Full Episodes Online for Free?

Are you a fan of the Norse Saga? Want to know where you can watch all 6 seasons of Vikings online for free? Well, you have come to the right place. We will tell you not only where to watch but also how to watch the 6 seasons of Vikings online free. What are you waiting for? Read on.

Vikings is the historical fantasy action drama television series created for the History Channel of Canada. The series was created by Michael Hirst and births inspiration from the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Norse hero. The series features the life of Ragnar Lothbrok from being a farmer to becoming a Scandinavian king. The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok follows his fortunes and adventures bring to the viewers, 6 seasons packed with action and adventure. Vikings premiered Season 1 in March 2013 and concluded with Season 6 in December 2020.

Where to watch all the 6 seasons of Vikings?

You can watch all 6 seasons of Vikings on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or Peacock TV.

Where to watch Vikings, full 6 seasons online for free?

You can watch all the 6 seasons with full episodes of Vikings on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock Premium.

How to watch Vikings all 6 seasons online for free?

Watch Vikings all 6 seasons, full episodes online free on Hulu

All it takes is a few steps to unlock the free trial on Hulu and start watching the full 6 seasons of Vikings.

Visit the Hulu website at www.hulu.com

Click on the option “Start your free trial”.

Choose the plan you wish to subscribe to.

Follow the prompts to create your account.

Enter your billing information by giving credit or debit card details.

Your free trial will be activated.

The Hulu app is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG TV, Roku, and Xbox.

Enjoy your Hulu subscirption for 30 days, for free. This is one way to watch all 6 seasons of Vikings online for free.

2. Watch Vikings all 6 seasons, full episodes online free on Amazon Prime Video

Go to the official website of Amazon Prime Video at www.primevideo.com

Choose a subcription of your choice.

Sign in using your Amazon account.

Start your free trial by following the prompts.

Your free trial will be active for 30 days.

Watch the full episodes of Vikings online for free using the Amazon Prime Video website or Prime Video App. Most devices like Amazon deices, Blu-Ray players, Game consoles, Mobile devices, Smart TVs, Set Top Boxes and Media Players with the Prime Video App can be used to stream.

Thst’s how you can watch Vikings all 6 seasons, full episodes online free on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Watch Vikings all 6 seasons, full episodes online free on Peacock TV using Peacock Premium

Visit the official website of Peacock TV at www.peacocktv.com

Choose the subscription you would like to add.

Start your 7 day free trial by creating your account and entering your billing information.

You can stream the full episodes of Vikings and other shows on Peacock TV using both Apple and Android devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, and Xbox.

Also, here’s a little tip. Signing up into Peacock TV with an Android device helps you get a longer free trial. 3 months of Peacock Premium for free which is a great way to watch all the 6 seasons of Vikings online for free.

Hope this helps. Now go watch the full 6 seasons of Vikings online for free!