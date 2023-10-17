Where To Watch The Insurrectionist Next Door Online? Streaming Options

“The Insurrectionist Next Door” offers a close look at individuals charged with crimes related to the January 6 United States Capitol attack. If you’re interested in viewing this documentary and gaining insights into the events of that day, here’s where you can watch it.

Where To Watch The Insurrectionist Next Door Online?

As of its release date on October 15, 2023, you can watch “The Insurrectionist Next Door” on the following streaming platform:

Max Amazon Channel: The documentary is available for streaming through the Max Amazon Channel.

About “The Insurrectionist Next Door”

“The Insurrectionist Next Door,” directed by Alexandra Pelosi, delves into the stories of several individuals who faced charges for their involvement in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The documentary provides a platform for these individuals to share their perspectives, motivations, and whether their views have evolved since that fateful day.

By conducting interviews with those who were on the ground during the events of January 6, Alexandra Pelosi attempts to shed light on the factors that led them to participate in the attack and to explore any shifts in their beliefs. It offers a unique and direct look at the aftermath of a significant moment in U.S. history.

If you want to gain a deeper understanding of the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack and hear from some of those involved, “The Insurrectionist Next Door” provides an informative and thought-provoking perspective.

So, if you have access to the Max Amazon Channel, you can tune in to “The Insurrectionist Next Door” to explore the narratives and interviews featured in this documentary.