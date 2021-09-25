Where To Watch ‘Star Wars: Visions’ & How To Watch In Japanese?

These studios include Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorado, Trigger, Production I.G., and Science SARU. Kamikaze Douga is known for its CG work on the first two seasons of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Trigger needs no introduction thanks to its popular animation work on shows like Kill La Kill and BNA: Brand New Animal. Production I.G. is best known for works like Haikyuu!!, while Science SARU made a name for itself with 2018’s Devilman Crybaby on Netflix.