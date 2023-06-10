Where to Watch Renfield? – Nicolas Cage Takes on Dracula in a New Horror-Comedy

Fans of Nicolas Cage and horror-comedy films have been eagerly awaiting the release of “Renfield,” a modern-day take on the iconic literary villain, Dracula. Directed by Chris McKay, the film offers a fresh perspective by focusing on the character of Renfield, Dracula’s loyal servant, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. With an all-star cast including Awkwafina, “Renfield” promises to deliver a unique and entertaining twist on the classic vampire tale. In this article, we will explore where you can watch “Renfield” and join in the hilarity and horror of this highly anticipated film.

Where To Watch Renfield Online?

Exciting news for Peacock subscribers! “Renfield” is now available to stream on Peacock, starting from June 8, 2023. If you have a subscription to Peacock, you can dive right into the world of “Renfield” and enjoy the comedic brilliance of Nicolas Cage and the talented ensemble cast. Peacock offers two premium subscription plans, the base Premium plan for $4.99 USD per month with limited ads, and the Premium Plus plan for $9.99 USD per month, which removes most ads (excluding live television) and allows downloading select titles for offline use. Sign in to Peacock and experience the laughter and horror of “Renfield” at your convenience.

How To Watch Renfield?

If you prefer to watch “Renfield” on a platform of your choice, you can rent or purchase the film from various retailers. As of today, June 9, 2023, you can find “Renfield” on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime Video

Vudu

iTunes

Google Play

YouTube

Redbox

Visit your preferred platform, select “Renfield,” and choose to rent or purchase the film to enjoy the hilarious and thrilling journey of Renfield as he navigates his life with the narcissistic Dracula.

Renfield Blu-ray and DVD Release:

For fans who enjoy owning physical copies of their favorite films, “Renfield” is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Released on June 6, 2023, the physical edition includes exciting bonus features such as deleted and extended scenes, alternate takes, audio commentary with the film’s crew, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. You can find “Renfield” on Blu-ray and DVD at popular retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. Grab your own copy and add “Renfield” to your collection, allowing you to experience the comedic genius of Nicolas Cage’s Dracula whenever you desire.

Conclusion

“Renfield” offers a fresh and comedic take on the Dracula mythos, with Nicolas Cage delivering an unforgettable performance as the infamous vampire. Whether you choose to stream it on Peacock, rent it on your preferred on-demand platform, or own a physical copy, “Renfield” is a must-watch for fans of horror-comedy and Cage’s unique acting style. Join Renfield on his journey of self-discovery and bid farewell to a life of servitude. Indulge in the hilarity and horror of “Renfield” and witness Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of Dracula in this highly entertaining film.

Please note that release dates and availability may vary depending on your region and streaming platform