Where To Watch “Redemption Day” Full Movie Online For Free? 2021

Hicham Hajji’s debut film, “Redemption Day” is now available on Amazon Prime Videos. With the calendar hitting January, the much-awaited action thriller, “Redemption Day” premiered on the big screens. Many fans are clamoring to watch the movie online, so finally it’s available on the biggest OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos. Read the complete article to know how to watch “Redemption Day” online for free.

“Redemption Day” is one of the highly-anticipated action thriller movies of 2021. Starring popular faces like Gary Dourdan, Andy Garcia, Robert Knepper, Serinda Swan, and many more, the story follows the daring journey of the U.S. Marine to Algeria to save his beloved wife.

Coming from Saban Films and featuring a royal cast, the audience had huge expectations from the movie. However, the plot of “Redemption Day” barred these extraordinary performers under thinly drawn roles. Hajji’s depiction of Islamic terror and the kidnap of the U.S. Marine’s wife appeared to be a bit superficial. However, with some diplomatic elements and catchy scenes, “Redemption Day” managed to grab the attention of a decent audience and got 6.3/10 ratings on IMDb. The action-drama movie fans like few elements of the film and they are eager to watch it online. So, here is how you can enjoy “Redemption Day” on Amazon Prime.

How To Watch “Redemption Day” Online For Free?

“Redemption Day” is officially available on Amazon Prime Videos. All the prime members can stream the movie on the popular OTT platform. The streaming Goliath, Amazon offers two membership plans – Rs 329 for 3 months and Rs 999 for 1 year. So, if you want to level up your entertainment journey, go grab a subscription plan to enjoy unlimited movies, shows, or music.

However, if you want to watch “Redemption Day” for free, you can choose the Amazon Prime Free Trial option. The platform offers a 30-day free trial plan to users who have not accessed their accounts for over 12 months. Follow these steps to claim your Amazon Prime Videos Free Trial Account –

Visit the Amazon Prime Videos website.

Hit the “Start Your Free Trial,” option.

Fill up all details and enter your credit card data. (Note – You will not be charged any amount for the first 30 days. But after the free trial, Amazon will charge you a membership renewal fee. So make sure to cancel the membership before the trial period gets over”. )

