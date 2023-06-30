Where to Watch Hot Tub Time Machine 2? Streaming Platforms & Availability

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 takes viewers on another time-traveling adventure filled with comedy and unexpected twists. In this sequel, Lou, Nick, and Jacob find themselves transported to the year 2025, where they must solve the mystery of who shot Lou and prevent it from happening again. If you’re eager to join their hilarious journey, here’s a guide on where you can watch Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

Where to Watch Hot Tub Time Machine 2?

Amazon Prime Video: Hot Tub Time Machine 2 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing subscribers to enjoy the movie as part of their Prime membership. Simply search for the movie in the platform’s extensive library and start watching. Paramount+ Amazon Channel: Paramount+ offers an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video, which includes access to a wide range of Paramount+ content, including Hot Tub Time Machine 2. Subscribing to this channel allows you to stream the movie within the Amazon Prime Video interface. MGM Plus Amazon Channel: Similarly, MGM Plus is an add-on channel available on Amazon Prime Video that provides access to a collection of MGM content, including Hot Tub Time Machine 2. You can watch the movie through the Amazon Prime Video platform by subscribing to this channel. Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel: If you have a Roku device, you can access Hot Tub Time Machine 2 through the Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. This channel requires a separate subscription to Paramount+ and offers a variety of movies and TV shows from the network, including the movie in question. MGM Plus Roku Premium Channel: The MGM Plus Roku Premium Channel is another option for Roku device users to stream Hot Tub Time Machine 2. By subscribing to this channel, you can enjoy a selection of MGM content, including the movie.

How to Watch Hot Tub Time Machine 2?

If you don’t have access to the aforementioned streaming platforms or prefer to rent or purchase the movie separately, you have several options:

Microsoft Store Amazon Video Apple TV Google Play Movies YouTube Vudu Redbox AMC on Demand

These platforms offer Hot Tub Time Machine 2 for rent or purchase in various formats, including digital downloads. Simply visit the respective platform, search for the movie, and choose the rental or purchase option that suits your preference.

Conclusion:

