Where to purchase Olivia Rodrigo Vampire Vinyl and how much it costs

Olivia Rodrigo’s brand new single Vampire is out and fans are keen to get their hands on her song’s vinyl. Here’s a look at the vinyl’s cost and lyrics.

Not only do the singer‘s fans love her music, they also love her merchandise items. Every time Olivia Rodrigo drops a brand new single or album, demand for vinyl and merchandise skyrockets. The same has happened with Olivia’s new song Vampire which is set to be a part of her upcoming album GUTS.

How much does Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire vinyl cost

Fans can get their hands on Olivia’s Vampire vinyl on her website store.oliviarodrigo.com.

Vinyl is 7″ in length and comes in a color of blood red. The price is $15.99 for Canada, and $10 elsewhere.

Special limited edition red vinyl contains the Vampire song demo exclusive only to the CD.

A look at Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire song lyrics

Vampire is Olivia’s comeback song after she took a break from music following the release of her previous album Sour. Her debut album Sour came out in 2021. Vampire appears on the upcoming album “GUTS”, which is due to be released September 8th.

On Friday 30th June, the singer released her single and music video. Although Olivia hasn’t explicitly revealed who the song is about, some fans have guessed that it’s possibly about someone the singer dated in the past due to its lyrics.

The song features lyrics like – “Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you’re doing now/ How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?”

“The way you sold me for parts/ As you sunk your teeth into me, oh/ Bloodsucker, famef**ker/ Bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire.”

This song features the chorus hard-hitting line, “‘Cause I’ve made some real big mistakes/ But you make the worst one look fine/ I should’ve known it was strange/ You only come out at night.”

Olivia is seen performing in an auditorium before a massive light strikes her. In her beautiful white dress, she is bloodied. The security arrives and prevents her from continuing. They follow her as she runs away and eventually gets them off on the bridge. The music video is stunning, and it reflects the aesthetic of the song.

Fans react to Olivia’s new song Vampire

“Olivia Rodrigo really defies all the one-hit-wonder allegations EVERY TIME. She will be here for a long time. Argumentate with the wall. Vampire hit of the summer” one fan said.

“What did Olivia put in vampire im obsessed,” a second fan said.