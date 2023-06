Although reports claimed former first lady Melania Trump was at her husband’s side, it was a case of mistaken identity. Turns out, Trump aide Margo Martin was mistaken for Melania. As Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano reports, it’s believed Mrs. Trump was more than a thousand miles away in New York, where she was spotted having her hair done and going to the dentist. It’s far away from the media circus in Miami, Florida, over Donald Trump’s arraignment.