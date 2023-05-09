Where is Sierra Stevens?

Sierra Stevens was reported missing in September of 2021.

Netflix’s latest series Missing: Live or Dead? will provide more information about Stevens and her case, as well as the journey she took to be found.

2 Netflix will debut Missing: Dead or Alive on May 10, 2023. Netflix

Who is Sierra Stevens?

Sierra Stevens, a teenage girl who went missing in 2021 on 5 September.

When she vanished, she was only 17 years old.

WIS-TV She is described as being 5’2″, approximately 110 pounds and with blonde hair.

The outlet reported that Stevens was treated for unspecified health issues at the time.

Sierra Stevens – Where is she now?

Stevens’ last sighting on foot was in September of 2021, when she left her Stanford Street house.

It is located just off US321/Fairfield Road at Richland County in South Carolina.

WIS-TV reports that it was not until October 20, 2021, when the missing teen’s body was discovered.

Stevens has reportedly returned to her family.

Entertainment’s most read articles

When is Missing: Dead or Alive premiering?

Netflix’s latest investigative documentary series offers viewers more on Stevens’ mysterious case and true crime tales.

The documentary Missing: Dead or alive will examine various cases of missing persons in Richland County.

2 Netflix will present a new documentary series that explores the mystery surrounding Sierra Stevens. Netflix

“Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Missing Dead or Alive premieres on May 10th, 2023.