Where is Sierra Stevens?

Sierra Stevens was reported missing in September of 2021.

Netflix’s latest series Missing: Live or Dead? will provide more information about Stevens and her case, as well as the journey she took to be found.

Missing: Dead or Alive will premiere on May 10, 2023, on Netflix

Netflix will debut Missing: Dead or Alive on May 10, 2023.

Who is Sierra Stevens?

Sierra Stevens, a teenage girl who went missing in 2021 on 5 September.

When she vanished, she was only 17 years old.

WIS-TV She is described as being 5’2″, approximately 110 pounds and with blonde hair.

The outlet reported that Stevens was treated for unspecified health issues at the time.

Here's when the Netflix series Missing: Dead or Alive premieres
Sierra Stevens – Where is she now?

Stevens’ last sighting on foot was in September of 2021, when she left her Stanford Street house.

It is located just off US321/Fairfield Road at Richland County in South Carolina.

WIS-TV reports that it was not until October 20, 2021, when the missing teen’s body was discovered.

Stevens has reportedly returned to her family.

When is Missing: Dead or Alive premiering?

Netflix’s latest investigative documentary series offers viewers more on Stevens’ mysterious case and true crime tales.

The documentary Missing: Dead or alive will examine various cases of missing persons in Richland County.

Sierra Stevens' mysterious case will be explored in Netflix's newest docu-series

Netflix will present a new documentary series that explores the mystery surrounding Sierra Stevens.Netflix

“Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Missing Dead or Alive premieres on May 10th, 2023.

