Where Is 90 Day Fiance's Paola Mayfield From?
As if relationships didn’t come with enough drama, add in a huge change in culture and the shock of moving away from everything familiar and you’re bound to encounter enough drama and tension to last a lifetime. That seems to be the case for Paola and Russ Mayfield. According to Screen Rant, when Russ headed to Colombia for his job as a field engineer in the oil industry, he and Paola fell in love. And when he was called back to Miami for work, she went with him. 

Leaving behind her family and life in Bucaramanga couldn’t have been easy for the Colombian beauty, who has pursued her dream of becoming a fitness influencer. According to Soap Dirt, she didn’t just say it though. She put her money and time where her mouth is and turned her passion into a career, passing both the personal trainer and nutrition coach exams to provide her clients with the best of both worlds. 

