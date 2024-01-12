Where Can I Watch Traitors Season 2 Online? Streaming Options

The much-loved and Emmy-winning reality show, The Traitors U.S., is making a comeback with its second season, hosted by the mischievous Alan Cumming. The show features celebrities battling it out for a $250,000 jackpot in a game of betrayal and backstabbing. If you’re eager to watch The Traitors season 2 online, we’ll guide you on how to do it from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

The Traitors Season 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

This season promises plenty of twists and turns across its ten episodes, with the eleventh episode serving as the season’s reunion show. The big surprise for this season is that all 21 contestants are celebrities, drawn from various reality shows like Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, Real Housewives, The Real World, and The Bachelorette. Notable among them is the former WBC world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

Where Can I Watch Traitors Season 2 Online?

In the U.S., The Traitors season 2 is exclusively available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The first three episodes premiered on Friday, Jan. 12, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Peacock offers subscription plans starting from $5.99/month, with an ad-free option available for $11.99/month. Opting for an annual plan gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

The Traitors U.S. Season 2 Episode Schedule

Episode 1-3: Friday, Jan. 12

Friday, Jan. 12 Episode 4: Thursday, Jan. 18

Thursday, Jan. 18 Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Jan. 25 Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 1

Thursday, Feb. 1 Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 8 Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 15 Episode 9: Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 22 Episode 10: Thursday, Feb. 29 – Finale

Thursday, Feb. 29 – Finale Episode 11: Thursday, Mar. 7 – Reunion

How To Watch The Traitors Season 2 Worldwide?

For those in the U.S. or abroad, Peacock is the go-to platform for watching The Traitors season 2. However, if you find yourself outside the U.S. and want to access the show through your existing subscription, using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy the show as if you were back home.

Don’t miss out on the betrayals, drama, and celebrity showdowns – follow our guide to enjoy The Traitors U.S. Season 2 from anywhere in the world!