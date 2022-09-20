Where can I watch the Danish movie Speak No Evil in 2022?

Horror isn’t for everybody but if it’s for you then you’ll simply never be short of exciting discoveries.

The genre is in excellent health in 2022. Audiences have been invited for a look at the likes of Nope, Crimes of the Future, Barbarian, Scream, Prey, MenAnd many more.

However, there’s still plenty to look forward to and one of the latest to command the attention of horror enthusiasts is Speak No Evil.

Directed by Christian Tafdrup, the Danish film has earned critical acclaim as of late, so here’s where to watch…

Where to see Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil can be streamed on YouTube ShudderOn Thursday, September 15, 2022, the film was shown in select theaters in the United States. It will continue to be shown until Friday, September 9th 2022.

Shudder, a streaming video service that provides subscribers with a wide variety of horror, thriller, cult and classic movies, is new to you.

Subscription costs just $5.99 / £4.99 per month or you can pay for an annual subscription for $56.99 / £49.99.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers may also subscribe to Shudder Channel through Amazon. Speak No Evil can also be accessed in the UK and US.

The movie’s focus is on a Danish family who visits a Dutch family while on holiday. But hostility quickly rises to the surface, and threatens the Danish family.

‘It’s disturbing in a way you’re not expecting’

Mads, the brother of the director, co-wrote and directed the film. He recently spoke with us about his thoughts during a conversation. Entertainment Weekly:

“I made an agreement with my brother [that] we want to do the most disturbing film in Danish film history. Actors said no to castings because they thought the last 20 pages were just too much, and many people asked me to rewrite that. I tried to rewrite it with more hope in the end, and then it just became a bad American horror film.”

He continued: “That’s not the premise of this film. But it’s disturbing in a way you’re not expecting. It’s not a horror film with a lot of jump scares or supernatural elements or blood or violence. I think it’s more psychological and maybe more intimate because it deals with something we can all experience.”

Speak No Evil cast

Below you can see the central cast as well as their roles.

Morten Burian as Bjørn

Sidsel Siem Koch as Louise

Fedja van Huêt as Patrick

Karina Smulders is Karin

Agnes Liva Forsberg

Marius Damslev is Abel

Hichem Yacoubi as Muhajid

Jonas by Jesper Dupont

Lea Baastrup Rønne as Fie

Adrian Blanchard is Derek

Sarina Maria Rausa is Hannah

Shudder is streaming Speak No Evil.

