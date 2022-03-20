Where can I stream all Harry Potter movies?

Accio Harry Potter marathon!

Syfy and USA are great for holiday viewing, but the films can also be streamed online year-round.

Then again, “Harry Potter”The final film in the franchise was released in 2011. “feel-good”Favorite while the Wizarding World story goes on in the ongoing “Fantastic Beasts”Franchise, with the release of the third film in April.

Where are Harry Potter movies streaming now? It is changing quite often, in fact, because the streaming rights for the Warner Bros. franchise are currently being split between two or three different services.

Below we’ve rounded up which “Harry Potter”And “Fantastic Beasts”You can stream movies wherever you have the most recent information.

HBO Max Streaming

Warner Bros.

The entire world is currently watching HBO Max. “Harry Potter”franchise and is the exclusive streaming destination for the first two “Fantastic Beasts”These movies are set decades before Potter’s events, but they feature familiar faces such as Jude Law playing a young Albus Dumbledore. HBO Max is also the only place where you can stream the 20th Anniversary. “Harry Potter”Reunion features Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, as well as other cast members and filmmakers, reflecting on the experiences of making the franchise.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005)

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007)

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (2010)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018)

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (2021)

Peacock streaming

Warner Bros.

The “Harry Potter”Peacock is streaming movies thanks to a shared licensing agreement with NBCUniversal. This is why you often see the “Harry Potter”Movies shown on networks like Syfy, USA. Peacock doesn’t have the “Fantastic Beasts”Streaming of films is possible.

