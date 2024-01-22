Where Are They Now? The cast’s latest update revealed!

“What Happened to the Cast of ‘Port Protection’? Check Out Their Lives Now”

Many are eagerly awaiting news about a possible ninth season of ‘Port Protection’. But what’s the cast of the show up to now?

Gary Muehlberger Passes Away

Gary Muehlberger was the epitome of a real-life wilderness man. For 39 years, he thrived in the Alaskan wilderness, fascinating viewers on the show from 2015–2020. Tragically, he passed away in his home after it caught fire on March 17, 2021, shocking fans of the show. His death wasn’t officially confirmed until eight days later due to extreme weather conditions.

Sam Carlson: A Man of Ingenuity

Known as “The Engineer” by the people in the area, Sam Carlson is lauded for his hunting prowess and ingenuity. Despite the benefits of having a reality TV series based on his life, he has kept his family away from the limelight.

David Squibb: A Thriving Citizen of Humanity

David Squibb remains true to his mountain man persona, appreciating the wilderness in Point Baker, Alaska. His social media portrays him as someone thriving in the wilds of South East Alaska.

Mary Miller: Carving Her Path

Mary Miller, who helped her neighbor, Tim ‘Curly’ Leach cut down some trees, is carving her own path in Port Protection.

Matt Carlson: A Comeback to His Roots

After moving away from Port Protection to live in Ketchikan, Alaska, Matt Carlson ultimately returned to the insular community. He has been seen in the wilderness, tracking game and fishing with his father, Sam.

Timothy “Curly” Leach: Refusing to Use Money

Curly Leach is still in Port Protection, holding true to his way of life that involves trading, bartering, and exchanging services for sustenance.

In this article, we’ve explored the lives of some of the ‘Port Protection’ cast members. The series appeals to viewers’ self-sustaining living fantasies and has become increasingly popular. If you’re considering adopting such a lifestyle, there are plenty of guides and social media users out there to help you get started.

Whether it’s the tragedies, triumphs, or day-to-day activities that enthrall audiences, there’s no denying that the cast of ‘Port Protection’ continues to captivate viewers with their off-the-grid wilderness lifestyle.

So, what are your thoughts on the ‘Port Protection’ cast members’ lives post-show? And have any of them inspired you to consider self-sustaining living?

As you explore these questions, keep in mind that tales like these are universal and the desire for self-sufficiency is one that resonates deeply with people around the world.