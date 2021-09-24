When You Play Video Games Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Video games get a bad rap for their effects on mental health, and in some cases, this can be justified. Video games can help with a variety of mental health issues, especially when used casually. Research published in the Games for Health Journal looked at a range of studies examining the therapeutic benefits of casual video gaming and found that it may have the potential to treat anxiety, low mood, depression, and stress.

Research has shown that there are high dropout rates when it comes to treating mental health symptoms. Gaming sessions in casual settings can be a more attractive and needed alternative. These findings are also important since many people have difficulty accessing mental health services in the first place, either due to cost or availability, as research from JMIR Publications noted. Video games are an accessible way to manage or treat mental health symptoms with fewer obstacles than traditional treatments.