When You Play Video Games Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

When You Play Video Games Every Day, This Is What Happens To You
By Brandon Pitt
In
HealthPublic Health

When You Play Video Games Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Video games get a bad rap for their effects on mental health, and in some cases, this can be justified. Video games can help with a variety of mental health issues, especially when used casually. Research published in the Games for Health Journal looked at a range of studies examining the therapeutic benefits of casual video gaming and found that it may have the potential to treat anxiety, low mood, depression, and stress.

Research has shown that there are high dropout rates when it comes to treating mental health symptoms. Gaming sessions in casual settings can be a more attractive and needed alternative. These findings are also important since many people have difficulty accessing mental health services in the first place, either due to cost or availability, as research from JMIR Publications noted. Video games are an accessible way to manage or treat mental health symptoms with fewer obstacles than traditional treatments.

Latest News

Previous articleCarol Vorderman shares rare snap of lookalike daughter as she reminisces about NASA trip
Next articleMan, 38, arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder