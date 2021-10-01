When You Have An Argument Before Bed, This Is What Happens

Researcher Yunzhe Liu told The Guardian that “We would suggest to first resolve [your] argument before going to bed; don’t sleep on your anger.”

On the other hand, there are some situations in which this may not be the best solution, says psychologist Samantha Rodman, who told Huffington Post that being tired can intensify conflict and make it harder to empathize with others. For that reason, she says it may be a good idea to go to bed, as resolving the conflict may be easier in the morning when you’re well-rested. In addition, therapist Zach Brittle notes that if you’re really stressed, going to sleep may offer some relief, making it easier for you to communicate with your partner after you wake up. Getting some sleep is also a good idea if you’re drunk, as it will give you time to sober up.

Regardless, it is best to avoid arguments before bed whenever possible. Even if sleep is a good way to cool down and relieve stress, arguments can make it difficult to fall asleep to begin with, so it is better to reconcile your differences during the day. Doing this is beneficial not only for your sleep hygiene, but for your relationship as well. Mattress Advisor observed that couples who avoid arguments before bed typically report healthier and happier relationships than those who do not.