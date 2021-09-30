When You Eat Mint Every Day, This Is What Happens

Another one of mint’s most powerful benefits is its ability to improve digestion. “Research shows that mint is readily absorbed by both stomach and intestinal tissues where it has a soothing effect,” Ginger Hultin, RD, told Well and Good. “It has been shown to exhibit spasm-calming effects and slow peristalsis—aka the natural movement of the intestines that aids in digestion. So it’s very soothing on the digestive tract.” Try chewing or eating mint leaves after you eat if you have trouble digesting. People with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) may also find mint helpful.

A second benefit to mint is its ability to improve your mood. It has been proven that mint can reduce anxiety and depression by being eaten or merely smelled. “The study cites specifically GABA receptor binding properties and that’s something that happens in the brain that produces a calming effect and can even reduce feelings of stress and anxiety,” Hultin agreed. Mint may also help memory and cognitive function. There are many reasons you should include mint in your diet.