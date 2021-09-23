When will Tiger King 2 be available on Netflix?

THE Tiger King sequel was a long-standing rumor, but now it will soon launch on Netflix.

Netflix promises that the upcoming sequel to Tiger King 2 will be even better than the original series. The original Tiger King series was popular in the early months after Covid-19.

Tiger King's Joe Exotic is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence

When is Tiger King 2 Coming Out?

Tiger King 2 is expected to be out by the end of 2021. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the new series on Thursday September 23rd.

What’s the difference in Tiger King 2?

Although she did appear in Netflix’s trailer for Tiger King 2, Carole Baskin, Tiger King’s star, has exclusively stated to Central Recorder she won’t be returning for season 2.

Baskin told Central Recorder that she will not be returning to Tiger King 2

The star accused the show executives of “betrayal and false portrayal.”

Is Joe Exotic in Prison?

Joe Exotic, a convicted felon and Tiger King star, was sentenced to 17 year imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder and animal cruelty.

Joe is currently held at Grady County Jail (Oklahoma).

Exotic and Baskin were rivals. This led to two plots to murder-for-hire.

Exotic is currently in prison, and Baskin has refused to return for the second installment. It is now unclear how the show would run.

“I don’t know how they put out a TK2 when Joe’s in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” Baskin agreed.

What happened with Erik Cowie of Tiger King?

Erik Cowie was a zookeeper featured on Tiger King. He died in September 2021, at the age of 53.

Cowie is most well-known for his appearances as Tiger King on Netflix. He was also one of Joe Exotics longest-serving animal caretakers.

Exotic was even questioned by the keeper, who said that he had witnessed Joe ordering some of the animals to be shot and killed.

The cause of death for the tiger handler is not yet known.