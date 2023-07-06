When will Taylor Swift UK tickets be on sale? It’s only a matter of time before Taylor Swift UK tickets go on sale

Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to England, Scotland and Wales in 2019. Anti-Hero will be performing nine concerts from June 2024 to August 2024. The European leg was announced in June.

However, tickets didn’t go on sale straight away due to the chaos that erupted when the US tour was announced. Ticketmaster was unable to cope with the demand, and Taylor Swift cancelled all sales. So, things have changed a little for UK fans…

When are Taylor Swift UK concert tickets on sale?

Tickets for different shows are released at various dates.

The 18th of July 2023 will be at 2pm

The date is July 19, 2023, at 2pm

The date is July 20, 2023, at 2 pm

Taylor Swift UK ticket prices

You’ll only be able to buy tickets if you Register to receive updates on the latest news and events. Sale ends Thursday, June 22, at 1159 BST. The registration is closed.

If you are selected, you will be notified via email by July 5. You will receive an email with a link for purchasing tickets if you are successful.

But being invited to the event does not mean that you will get tickets. These tickets are sold as they become available, on a first-come first-served basis.

A high level of demand will mean that not all applicants are successful. If you aren’t chosen, you will be placed on a waitlist and may be able to join the sale if further tickets become available.

Taylor Swift is offering a presale to fans who have pre-ordered Midnights at her UK official store between August 29, 2022 and October 27, 2022.

Fri, Jun 7 2024 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sat, Jun 8 2024 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Fri, Jun 14 2024 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Sat, Jun 15 2024 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Tue, Jun 18 2024 – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri, Jun 21 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium

Sat, Jun 22 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium

Fri, Aug 16 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium

Sat. Aug 17, 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium