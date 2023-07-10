When will Bleach TYBW part 2 be released? Synopsis, images and previews

Where can I watch Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 1 episode 1?

Ichigo makes his grand entrance this week as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War finally returns for its second cour, titled ‘The Separation’.

When is the release date of Bleach TYBW?

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 ‘The Separation’ is scheduled to premiere around the world on Saturday, July 8. Second cour in the new series. premiere First, for international audiences:

The simulcast will release the anime on Hulu, in America and Disney Plus internationally. Whilst a specific release time has not yet been confirmed by either platform, the series’ website lists new content as releasing on streaming partners one hour after the described times.

Hulu has several packages for new subscribers that include Bleach TYBW, with prices starting at:

A subscription to Disney Plus will set new customers back £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Images and synopsis for Episode 2 Part 2

The Official Japanese Website for the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime has shared the following preview synopsis for Part 2 episode 1 (episode 14 in the overall series), titled ‘The Last 9 Days’:

“Ichigo tries to return to the Seireitei from the Soul King palace, but the Hiyosu holds him back, saying that he cannot win against Yhwach if he continues as he is now. In the Invisible Empire the Knights of the Star Cross have taken over the Invisible Empire. [Sternritter] stand side by side, and Yhwach nominates his “successor. Uryu is the only destroyer left in the world. Bazz B, who could not hide his frustration, took to the arms in response to this sudden twist of events. And Uryu himself also asked a question to Yhwach.”

MEGA TV SHOWS