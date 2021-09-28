When, where to spend ‘12 Hours with’ Maluma and Anitta

Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and Facebook Watch wants you to celebrate it with a docu-series featuring Maluma, Anitta, Prince Royce, and Mariah Angeliq.

The four-part special “12 Hours With…” will spotlight our favorite artists, starting with Colombian superstar Maluma. The first of the specials, “12 Hours With Maluma,‘’ will premiere on October 5 at 6 am PT/9 am ET on Facebook Watch and the Billboard page and the Facebook App page.

©Maluma

The next three episodes will be with Anitta on October 7, Prince Royce on October 12, and Mariah Angeliq on October 14, all at 6 am PT/9 am ET.

The singers will share with the audience their unique stories about their heritage and how it has shaped them and their music. “12 Hours With…” will also highlight how the four artists are shaping culture and building upon the generational legacy of the Latinx influence around the world, offering viewers an intimate look at what it means to represent our gente, country, and cultura.

Maluma, Anitta, Prince Royce, and Mariah Angeliq will go beyond the fame, bright lights, and grit to share their inspiring stories of hope, sacrifice, and unwavering courage, while explaining why they never lost sight of their roots and how they continue to hold on to the beauty of their culture — even when they’re far from home.

Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with your cultura. Receive the latest news on celebrities, royals, as well the best beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and news right to your email inbox