When turbulence strikes, passengers make a common mistake that could be fatal.

PILOT reveals the most common mistakes passengers make during turbulence – and it can cost them their lives.

The safety of passengers is paramount, especially during turbulence.

A pilot who wishes to remain anonymous has told MailOnline The one mistake that many passengers make when flying

The man said: “Store all loose items in the front seat pocket.”

He warns that items left out could cause a safety hazard.

Flight expert said: “Anything that is loose could become a weapon and cause serious injuries.”

He continued: “You need to fasten your seatbelt when there is turbulence.

The ideal situation is that you would have buckled up your seatbelt in advance of the event.

The roofs of airplanes can be very dangerous for people without belts fastened securely. Lights and air-conditioning ports are very dangerous!

He added that if the turbulence was more intense, it would be a good idea for you to place your drinks hot on the floor.

A flight attendant will usually secure any loose objects in the cabin, including the drinks trolley.

