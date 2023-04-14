When turbulence strikes, passengers make a common mistake that could be fatal.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

PILOT reveals the most common mistakes passengers make during turbulence – and it can cost them their lives.

The safety of passengers is paramount, especially during turbulence.

A pilot revealed the common mistake passengers make when turbulence hits

1

The pilot revealed the most common mistake that passengers make during turbulenceCredit: Getty

A pilot who wishes to remain anonymous has told MailOnline The one mistake that many passengers make when flying

The man said: “Store all loose items in the front seat pocket.”

He warns that items left out could cause a safety hazard.

Flight expert said: “Anything that is loose could become a weapon and cause serious injuries.”

I'm a pilot - here's the suitcase brand I buy... and why it's the best
Pilot forced into emergency landing after deadly cobra slithers up shirt

He continued: “You need to fasten your seatbelt when there is turbulence.

The ideal situation is that you would have buckled up your seatbelt in advance of the event.

The roofs of airplanes can be very dangerous for people without belts fastened securely. Lights and air-conditioning ports are very dangerous!

He added that if the turbulence was more intense, it would be a good idea for you to place your drinks hot on the floor.

A flight attendant will usually secure any loose objects in the cabin, including the drinks trolley.

Flyers aren’t the first to receive some helpful advice from insiders.

A veteran pilot revealed what really goes on in a cockpit when a plane experiences turbulence and why it can’t always be avoided.

Airplanes nowadays are packed with a load of tech equipment which can help spot when a flight is about to enter a bumpy patch.

Pilots have revealed the best way to react when someone wants you to swap seats.

There are countless stories online about passengers being asked to move seats, so that a family, or a couple can sit next to one another.

Plus, former flight attendant Suwapich Wongwiriyawanich is Air Asia x Thailand’s first female pilot and is better known as Captain Windy.

She has urged all passengers to stay seated with their belts fastened at all times, even when the seatbelt sign isn’t turned on.

Latest News

Previous article
Spacecraft will head for Jupiter today to discover if the planet’s icy moons can support life

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact