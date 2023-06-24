When they notice my glowing skin, people say that I resemble Lady Gaga.

A WOMAN revealed she has ditched her heavy makeup for a natural appearance. People are shocked when they see the new look.

The social media user explained that she wanted to embrace her natural beauty more, and now people are saying she looks “gorgeous”.

2 One beauty enthusiast revealed she had ditched her heavy make-up to embrace natural beauty. Credit: tiktok/@mxh.photos/

2 Users were shocked when the woman posted a video on TikTok showing off her glowing skin. Many said that she looks just like Lady Gaga. Credit: tiktok/@mxh.photos/

She was also compared to Lady Gaga by many after she shed the eyeshadow, embraced her freckles, and ditched dark makeup.

Recent social media trends have seen more people embrace their natural beauty and ditch heavy make-up products.

The woman in this picture has begun to accept her own natural look.

TikTok posts under @mxh.photos, the beauty fan from London, shared her “before and after reveal.”

She posted her clip with the caption ‘It’s wild tbh’ and shared a picture of her with and without her heavy glam.

In the picture above, the brunette beauty wore full make-up. Her foundation was dark while her cheeks and contours were flawlessly highlighted and contoured.

She also wore a lot of eyeliner as well as heavy eyeshadow.

She then shared another picture, showing her looking more like herself.

The heavy contour and foundation had been removed, revealing the freckles.

Her eyes were the star of her show. No eyeshadow or fake eyelashes could be seen.

The womans’s clip has clearly left many open-mouthed, as it has quickly racked up 139,500 views.

The video has received 23.1k views, 59 likes, 283 saved and 12 shared.

Social media users were left stunned at the beauty’s new look and many were eager to compliment her in the comments.

Many said that she looked much better naturally and lots of people described her as “gorgeous.”

One person said: “Omg your freckles are gorgeous.”

Another added: “OH MY GOSH.”

A third commented: “Best thing you could’ve done.”

At the same time, someone else noted: “So pretty, you look like Lady gaga” to which the woman replied “Me and my sis get told this a lot! Thank you, I love her.”

Whilst another chimed in: “Lady Gaga?” alongside the heart eye emojis.

Exclusive stories will be paid for by Fabulous. Just email: fab[email protected] and pop EXCLUSIVE in the subject line.