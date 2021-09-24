When should I light the candle for my school teacher?

THE alleged murder of Sabina Nessa has led to an outpouring of grief and campaigners have called for action to be taken to tackle violence against women.

A candlelight vigil is being held to remember the 28-year old primary school teacher.

When is the vigil for Sabina Nessa?

Cops claim Sabina was heading to a pub with a friend when she was attacked.

Met detectives claimed Sabina was at home on Astell Road in Greenwich (South East London) just before 8.30pm on Friday September 17.

It is believed that she was making her way through Cator Park to The Depot bar at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village. She had planned to meet a friend there.

Although she should have made the journey in five minutes, Sabina did not arrive at the Depot bar on Pegler Square. She is believed to have been killed as she walked through Cator Park.

Reclaim These Streets organized a candlelight Vigil on September 23rd at Kidbrooke Village.

To show respect, those who attend are invited to bring their candles.

Sabina’s murder has provoked outrage as she was one of many women murdered in London public spaces in recent months.

Following the tragic incident, campaigners now demand that violence against women be stopped.

Our Streets Now said: “It’s why we don’t walk where we want, when we want.

“It’s why we tense at the sound of a car pulling up, or of a man crossing the street towards us.

“It’s why one in five girls have avoided their place of education.

“Please, stop telling us we’re overreacting.

“Sabina Ness, Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman.

“And these are just the names that we remember.

“Male violence is killing us. It’s restricting our right to be free and equal citizens.

“We need change, now.”

Sisters Uncut, who defied a police banning order to hold a vigil for Sarah Everard, said they “refuse to be trapped in this cycle of grief”.

The group stated that Sabina Nessa was on her way home from work when she was attacked and killed. Her body was then left in a public area.

“Sabina’s story is harrowing and heartbreaking, our love and rage goes out to her family and loved ones.”

How can I pay tribute to Sabina Nessa?

Anybody can join the Kidbrooke vigil at Peglar square to pay respects to Sabina.

Mourners have also left floral tributes near the scene, with one message reading “Never Forgotten Always And Forever With Us.

“May the police bring you justice and may you be peacefully resting wherever you are. Guide us women who are left. Rest forever in peace.”

Another wrote: “beautiful and innocent life taken too soon. May your star shine bright evermore in the night sky.”

Anyone who is unable to attend has been invited to light a candle on their doorstep.

What time should I light a candle for Sabina Nessa?

The organizers of the vigil asked that everyone who wishes to light a candle at their home should do so at the same time as the vigil.

In the meantime, an older man in his 40s was arrested for suspicion of murder. He has been released to continue investigation.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed someone acting suspiciously or loitering in a park, is asked to call 101 quoting reference #5747/18.