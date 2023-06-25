When my nightmare neighbor wouldn’t let me use my Ring doorbell, I did something about it

A woman had to intervene after a nightmare neighbour would not leave her Ring Doorbell alone.

She couldn’t understand why her neighbor was throwing objects at her doorbell.

The neighbour is hiding from Duara, the camera that records the Ring Doorbell footage.

Poster claimed that her neighbour was behaving “strangely”, “swinging [her bag]” at the camera.

Video recordings show that the resident continues to peer into the camera.

Duara took action and posted screenshots showing the woman looking out the window of her front door.

Camera cuts then to the moment when the lady receives the message.

She appears angry, waves her keys in the camera and then mutters expletives.

Duara said, “I am fuming. For two years I have dealt with her craziness and complained to the authorities about it. But nothing was done. She must go.

The manager had said that the camera was fine, but she still harasses about it.

In the last seconds of the clip, an argument breaks out off-camera about Ring Doorbell. The two are also fighting over the “calling police”.

Duara shouts: “Don’t mess with my stuff!”

The lady shouted, “I don’t want to see my face in the hallway.”

TikTokers are quick to express their views in the comment section.

One user wrote: “Hallways of apartments are open to the public.” Ring Cameras can be used legally.

A third person said: “I have a security camera on my porch and I’m happy that now the packages of my neighbors no longer get stolen.”

“I’m so sorry you have to deal with this!!!!” A third person said.

Some TikTokers did not agree with the original posters.

One wrote: “You should see if having a doorbell camera is in your lease, I can see why some feel like it’s an invasion of privacy.”

