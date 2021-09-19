When it comes to healing eczema, this trick works wonders.

Severe eczema, if left untreated, can become dangerous and lead to potentially life-threatening complications. Many people can treat mild to moderate cases of eczema, despite how scary that may sound.

Use creams, antihistamines or oral antihistamines along with mild soaps without dyes and fragrances. A humidifier can help keep flare-ups under control.

Eczema Symptoms

Eczema is a common skin condition in children but can develop at any age, according to the Mayo Clinic. Eczema symptoms can include dryness and itching, red or other colored patches, small raised bumps (or any other color), cracked skin, scaly, swollen, and rough skin.

Eczema Triggers

Eczema may come and go, but flare-ups can happen at any time. Sometimes, triggers can make it worse. Flare-ups can be caused by stress, pollen, sweat, and dust.

The condition may worsen in infants with food allergies. Triggers include eggs, dairy, wheat, and soy. If you have a fever or skin symptoms that are not normal, consult a doctor right away.

Treatments For Eczema

Obviously, avoid your specific triggers that cause flare-ups to occur. Your doctor may recommend or prescribe topical creams and even ointments. Creams and lotions can be used to seal the moisture into your skin, which can help prevent flare-ups. A shorter, more refreshing shower can help soothe the skin and reduce irritation.

Dry air can worsen the symptoms of eczema. The skin can become more sensitive to dry air, especially in colder months. In fact, dry air combined with indoor heating systems can dry out anyone’s skin. Therefore, using a humidifier may help combat or prevent flare-ups from happening.

Amazon, the online store for everything, of course, has an array of humidifiers from which to choose from. Below are some of our top picks.

Our Favorite Humidifiers

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier keeps the air moisturized for 25 hours and has an automatic shut-off. It is quiet, easy to clean, and has an optional nightlight.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Hummingbird, Quiet Ultrasonic Cool Mist A Humidifiers, or the TAOTRON Humidifier are all great choices.

More Uses For Humidifiers

Humidifiers are great for skin conditions like eczema, however, they may also help with other issues as well.

A humidifier can help with dry sinuses and other conditions such as seasonal allergies, dry eyes, dry sinuses, or irritated vision. The humidifier will be appreciated by indoor plants, which thrive in humid conditions.

Your humidifier should be cleaned regularly to avoid bacteria and mold growth. This can worsen any existing health conditions. You can keep the humidifier in operation for many years by using hydrogen peroxide and white vinegar.