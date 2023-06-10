Fans of the hit television series “The Walking Dead” have eagerly anticipated the release of its newest spin-off, “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” This post-apocalyptic horror drama series, created by Eli Jorné, is set to follow the iconic characters Maggie and Negan as they navigate the treacherous streets of a devastated Manhattan in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel. With an exciting new storyline and a gritty urban setting, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere of this highly anticipated series. In this article, we will explore the release date and where you can watch “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

When Is The Walking Dead Dead City Coming Out?

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10/9c on the AMC network. Fans can mark their calendars for this exciting debut, as it promises to deliver a fresh perspective on the zombie apocalypse and expand the rich narrative universe of “The Walking Dead.”

The Walking Dead Dead City Episodes Schedule

The series consists of six episodes, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays at 9/8c. This episodic format allows viewers to delve deeper into the gripping storyline, experiencing the challenges and dangers faced by Maggie and Negan in their quest to rescue Hershel.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Dead City?

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” will be available for viewing on AMC and AMC+. The AMC network will air the series during its designated time slot, starting from the premiere date mentioned above. If you prefer to watch at your own convenience or binge-watch the entire season, you can access “The Walking Dead: Dead City” through the AMC+ streaming service. AMC+ offers subscribers the opportunity to watch their favorite AMC shows on-demand, providing flexibility and uninterrupted access to thrilling episodes.

Catch Up on Netflix:

If you haven’t experienced the earlier seasons of “The Walking Dead” or want to refresh your memory before diving into “Dead City,” you can stream all 11 seasons of the original series on Netflix. Netflix provides a comprehensive library of content, making it a convenient platform for fans to immerse themselves in the post-apocalyptic world and become fully prepared for the latest installment.

Conclusion

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is poised to captivate audiences with its intense post-apocalyptic narrative and the compelling dynamic between Maggie and Negan. As the release date approaches, fans can anticipate an exciting new chapter in the ever-expanding “Walking Dead” universe. Mark your calendars for June 18, 2023, and tune in to AMC or AMC+ to experience the thrilling journey through the desolate streets of Manhattan. If you need to catch up on previous seasons, Netflix offers all 11 seasons of the original series to prepare you for the exciting new spin-off. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure in “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”