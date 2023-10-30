When Is Netflix Cup 2023 Starting? How to Stream, Players & Much More!!

An unprecedented sporting event is set to captivate fans as golf and Formula 1 collide at the first-ever Netflix Cup. This remarkable face-off, scheduled for November 14, is a live sports extravaganza that merges the worlds of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the golf documentary series, Full Swing. The tournament will be hosted at the prestigious 18-hole Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, kicking off a thrilling week that culminates in the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Netflix Cup Online: Meet the Players

The Netflix Cup’s lineup is an impressive blend of talent from both Formula 1 and the PGA Tour. The participating athletes include:

Formula 1 Drivers:

Alex Albon (Williams Racing) Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

PGA Tour Golfers:

Rickie Fowler Max Homa Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas

Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding team pairings and other Formula 1 and PGA athletes and personalities who will join this exciting event.

The Netflix Cup: Tournament Rules

The Netflix Cup follows a unique format:

Four pairs, each comprising one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional, will compete in an eight-hole match.

The top two teams from the initial matches will advance to the final hole.

More updates on the competition format are expected.

The Quest for Victory

The ultimate prize at stake is the Netflix Cup title. The winners of the final hole will claim this prestigious honor.

Netflix Cup Release Date 2023

The Netflix Cup, produced by Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions, commences on November 14 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. This exciting event marks the start of what’s been dubbed the biggest event ever hosted by Formula 1, the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, emphasized the significance of the event, attributing it to the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive in the United States.

How to Watch Netflix Cup Online?

For those eager to witness this unique sporting spectacle, The Netflix Cup will be available via live stream on Netflix. Mark your calendars and prepare for an extraordinary showdown that promises to be a thrilling and historic cross-sport event.

A Fusion of Sports and Streaming

The Netflix Cup is the brainchild of Netflix, uniting two of their flagship sporting docuseries. “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” come together for this unprecedented live sporting event. Four Formula One drivers and four PGA Tour players will compete on the greens, promising entertainment that transcends the boundaries of traditional sports.

High-Profile Investment in Alpine’s F1 Team

In conjunction with the Netflix Cup announcement, Otro Capital revealed a substantial €200 million strategic investment in Alpine’s Formula 1 team, featuring an array of well-known sports figures. This impressive lineup includes Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Anthony Joshua, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Juan Mata, and Roger Ehrenberg. The investment seeks to support Alpine’s continued success on the F1 grid, coinciding with Formula 1’s significant growth as a sport.

The Netflix Cup: Where the Grid Meets the Greens

An extraordinary cross-sport event, The Netflix Cup promises to be a one-of-a-kind tournament. With Formula 1 drivers taking on PGA Tour golfers in a spirited competition, this showcase is set to enthrall audiences globally. Mark the date, set your alarms, and prepare for a sporting spectacle like no other.