When I worked at an airport, this is what the order bags looked like when they came off the plane. And the group who always got theirs first.

An airport worker in Canada revealed to the media how bags actually come out of a flight.

Every day, large airports move tens or thousands of bags. Some are sent to passengers in the locality while others go to connect flights all over the globe.

3 The luggage organization in planes has been revealed by a TikToker at Vancouver International Airport and a ramp agent TikTok/@djsugue

3 Dj Sugue, (@djsugue), told the viewers in his Twitter account that there are three major groups of luggage inside an airplane. TikTok/@djsugue

3 Priority bags leave first followed by connecting baggage, before bags go to the local arrivals. TikTok/@djsugue

For most people, the complicated way these bags are sorted before travel, on a flight, and after a trip is only considered when something unexpected happens – like when a bag is lost.

This is often when you find out where your luggage could have ended up on the epic flight along with yours.

In order to shed some light on the sorting of bags on airports and planes, an influencer on TikTok and a ramp agent working at Vancouver International Airport took his fans on a tour inside a plane.

Dj Sugue, (@djsugueHe showed the audience how his job is done.

Hundreds of bags are piled under a plane. You can also watch the video below.The haphazard way in which it is done.

Dj Sugue says that the madness is not random.

The bags must be loaded into the aircraft in a certain order and removed from the plane according to a different order.

The airport staff stacks the bags according to group in order to make sure that passengers can reach their destination with their luggage quickly.

He said that the order in which your luggage will be unloaded from your plane is: priority, connection, and local.

Bags that need to be moved onto another flight are removed first. Then bags meant for local landings arrive.

In the video, he stated that despite the large number of luggage, the unloading process usually takes between 10 and 20 minutes.

Dj Sugue’s video has received hundreds likes, and a few comments.

What is the difference between them? One person inquired, “Just curious,”

How do you know which order they are different? Another question asked.