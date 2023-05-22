When I say that my twin daughters were both born within a month of each other, people often think I am crazy.

Twin sisters born 28 days apart were the result of a MUM.

Sophie Small was shocked when she saw that the size of her baby in utero had changed.

Darcy & Holly, twins born 28 days later. Darcy was born weighing 4lb and 2oz, while Holly weighed 6lb and 1oz.

Sophie Small and Oscar Small were both shocked by the results of a womb scan that showed their babies to be different sizes.

Darcy and Holly were born at 4lb, 2oz each.

Superfetation is a term used to describe a pregnancy that occurs immediately after another.

Sophie said: “Instantly I knew I was pregnant because of headaches but I thought I might not be, so we carried on trying.

“After I conceived Darcy, the sickness was horrific.

I was in hospital eight times over seven weeks, and spent 120 continuous hours on a IV drip.

“I was carrying two babies who were growing at different stages but we didn’t know that.

“They couldn’t work out why I was so sick.

“I went for a scan after seven weeks. They said that it looked different.

“I was expecting twins but one was bigger than the other.

“They could tell something wasn’t right.

“They had their own sacs and placentas so they could feed when they wanted to.

“They couldn’t work out why one twin was bigger than the other.

“When they were born there was a 35 per cent growth difference between the two of them, which is massive and they realised they’d been conceived four weeks apart.”

Sophie, also mum to Oscar, six, said of her twins, now two: “People think I’m a nutter when I explain, ‘Darcy is two minutes older and four weeks younger’.

“Some people question whether they are twins.”