‘When Calls The Heart’s’ Star Erin Krakow BTS Photo With Lori Loughlin

Former Hallmark fan-favorite Lori Loughlin has been the topic of conversation. Ever since GAC announced that she would reprise her When Calls The Heart role of Abigail Stanton for When Hope Calls Season 2, people cannot stop talking about her.

That includes some of her fellow actors from Hope Valley and even the Hallmark world. What are they saying about Lori?

When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow Shares BTS Photo With Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin is on everyone’s mind. On Tuesday, she shocked the television world when it was announced she would return to television, but on When, Hope Calls. Moreover, this show was no longer on Hallmark but GAC. Social media had a heyday. But, it took a day for those who have worked with her to comment.

Although Thursdays are usually TBT, people share some of their favorite photos from the past; when Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow was not about to wait another day, on Wednesday, she shared a photo of her, along with Lori Loughlin, on Instagram.

In this adorable photo, both of the actresses held each other tight. Dressed in modern clothing, no one could mistake this photo for a Hope Valley BTS. Their smiles are warm.

Erin Krakow didn’t bother writing a statement. Instead, she just posted a double heart emoji.





Hallmark Stars React To Erin’s BTS Photo

What did some of Lori Loughlin’s fellow Hallmark stars have to say about Erin’s post? Candace Cameron Bure, who starred with Lori in the Full House franchise, wrote, “Yay yay yay!!!!!!” Holly Robinson Peete wrote “❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Danica McKellar shared five heart emojis. Even the official WCTH Twitter page posted. How about that?

In addition, many Hallmark stars liked the post. That includes some big names, including Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker. Of course, Jack Wagner, who is a golf partner with Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, liked the post, as did fellow WCTH cast member Andrea Brooks. Don’t forget Kevin McGarry loved it too.

It should be no surprise that Lori’s younger daughter and DWTS contestant Olivia Jade liked the post.

Pescale Hutton Shares BTW Photo With Lori Loughlin

Erin Krakow is not the only When Calls The Heart cast member who remembered Lori Loughlin. Pascale Hutton also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

It turns out MirrorMirrowMakeup’s Instagram page shared the original photo. Here, Pascale commented, “The best throwback ever!! 🥰 ” Sarah Strange, who starred in Garage Sale Murders with Lori commented with a simple. “

There is no doubt. There is a lot of love from her co-stars for Lori Loughlin.

When Calls The Heart Fans Supportive Of Erin’s Post With Lori Loughlin

What about fans? What did they think of this post? If likes mean something then this was an overwhelming success. Nearly 70,000 people have liked Erin Krakow’s photo with Lori Loughlin. Comments have been very positive. Most hope she will return to where it all started When Calls The Heart.

One fan wrote, “I hope her spin-off gig means she’ll be coming back to Hope Valley next season? I miss Abigail. And I don’t think Lori should have to pay for her mistakes for the rest of her life/career.” A total of 67 people liked that statement.

Do you want to see Abigail Stanton back on When Calls The Heart?