When buying ice-cream, tourists in Italy make the same mistake.

TIKTOK’s star, Ayaan Hirsi Ali warns tourists to be careful when purchasing ice cream from Italian shops.

Ciara Walsh warned Italian tourists not to purchase ice cream in shops that displayed a mountainous display of gelato.

3

Ciara stated that the top ice-cream shops do not display the dessert.Credit: Tiktok/@ciarainitaly
3

Ciara warns holidaymakers that gelatarias are not required to display the product in vivid colours and large quantities.

Ciara, an Irish tourist, warned tourists to avoid “mountains of unnaturally colored ice cream.”

Ciara explained in a video that the ice cream sold by this shop was “full of emulsifiers and preservatives.”

Ciara has over 33,000 TikTok followers. She advised tourists to stay away from gelatarias with large displays of ice-cream.

Ciara who is an Irish designer living in Italy said “Get the gelato right in Italy and don’t get scammed.”

Many gelatarias, especially in Italy, are geared toward tourists. This is evident by their mountainous amount of gelato.

You aren’t supposed to be able to see it.

You shouldn’t see the product when visiting a gelateria.

Some people disagreed with Ciara about ice-cream.

One man stated: “I had gelato in a place with a big mountain. I thought it was amazing.

Another user posted: “There are gelaterias where they don’t keep the gelato hidden like in this video and they are just as good.”

A user said that gelatarias with ice cream displayed on the counter are now outdated.

A user posted : “Many old ones( gelaterie) had the “mountain” when I was kid , long long time ago.”

Sicily, according to one man, is the place where you can find the best icecream.

3

