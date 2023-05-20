Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak reveals his bizarrest on-set behaviors, including choking a wrestler.

WHEEL of Fortune star Pat Sajak’s 40+ year career has seen him display a fair amount of bizarre behavior on set.

While performing as a host, viewers have seen the TV personality put a player in a chokehold and ask another contestant to remove his shirt.

17 During his more than 40 years as Wheel of Fortune’s host, Pat Sajak displayed a variety of strange on-set behaviors. Credit: Getty

17 Pat and his Wheel of Fortune host Vanna white have been seen by viewers performing a variety of bizarre activities during their hosting duties. Credit: Getty

Recently, Pat, 76, mocked a winner who solved a tricky puzzle in record time during a Wheel of Fortune fan-favorite episode.

HOSTS ANNOYED

Returning contestant Emil got a taste of Pat’s snippy side after he did something rare in the bonus round.

Emil scored $20.500 to beat his opponents, John and Melinda. This allowed him to advance into the last round.

Pat told Emil he’d place a prize of $1 million on the wheel.

Emil, who is 76 years old, was asked to select his final puzzle category. He chose Phrase.

Pat led the player over to the wheel and had him turn it.

17 Wheel of Fortune contestant Emil got a taste of Pat’s snippy side after he easily solved a puzzle that Pat said ‘looked difficult’ ABC

17 Pat revealed that Emil was “starting to get his nerves” after he enjoyed the winning streak of the contestant ABC

Emil won automatically if Emil had been able to win the $1million prize if Emil was able to stop the wheel on the wedge.

The wheel stopped on the wedge that had the letters given by the show as a starting point for the final puzzle, but skipped the one with the $1 million.

The letters that were given are the usual ones, R, S. T. L. N. and E.

Emil was asked to select three consonants, and one vowel.

He chose the consonants H, B, D and I.

After Pat’s co-host Vanna White, 66, put all the letters on the board, the correct answer became completely clear to Emil.

Pat mentioned to Emil that the “puzzle looked difficult” from his perspective, just before Emil began solving it.

He solved the puzzle in less than 3 seconds, even though Pat had given him 10 seconds.

Pat was in utter disbelief when the crowd cheered Emil.

Emil’s achievement was applauded loudly by his audience, which he calmed with his raised hand.

Pat shared his feelings about Emil’s moment. He admitted that the contestant had “started to get” nervous due to his winning streak.

Emil was able to take home $60,500 in addition to a brand-new car.

WRESTLE-MANIA!

Pat wrestled Fred Jackson in March after Fred Jackson had solved every puzzle correctly and won the bonus game.

The drama teacher, who dressed the part for the Hawaii-themed Wheel of Fortune episode, revealed his wrestling prowess early on.

17 Pat has threatened Fred Jackson, a constant amateur wrestler and trainer of Pat’s, with ‘body-slam’. ABC

17 Pat intentionally tackled the contestant and put Fred into a chokehold. ABC

At the beginning of the game show, Fred shared he’s a bar trivia host and also an amateur wrestler.

He dished that he even “met his girlfriend in a wrestling class” with Pat and flexed his skills by impressively solving every single puzzle.

Fred scored the most points in the final blowout. Pat, on the other hand, sounded as though he wanted to smack them.

“You brute!” Pat replied. “You want to have me body-slam Fred for you?” I can do that,” Pat said as he brought Fred to the bonus round.

Fred selected the category for the additional round from among the three and waved to his father on the side, after returning from commercial.

The four-word puzzle was nothing Fred couldn’t take down, as on his third guess he correctly guessed, “His mind is wandering.”

“There you go!” Pat announced, landing him another $40K.

“A clean sweep, $75,000!” the host declared as the contestant – between showing off his muscles – emotionally hugged his dad.

Then, as Fred was celebrating and literally flexing, Pat rushed over and put his arm around the contestant’s back trying to suplex him.

Pat placed the player in a position that looked similar to choking, while his dad watched and gasped.

Pat could not tackle the opponent to the floor.

After the commercials, we cut back to the show.

The Masked Sage

When the show returned, Vanna said to Pat: “I had no idea you were a wrestler.”

Pat replied: “Yeah I used to do that professionally,” to which one lone audience member laughed loudly and Pat stared them down.

“Like you’ve never heard of ‘The Masked Sage?’ come on…” he joked, giving himself a wrestler pseudonym.

Pat then asked Vanna whether she would like to tag team the contestant and him when the crazy episode concluded.

The Twittersphere was awash with fans.

One fan was stunned to read: “Not Pat doing a wrestler move on the competitor.”

Fred, you’ve done it again! Another applauded.

Third: “I’ve heard with my very own ears that Pat asked Vanna to tag team,” wrote another.

“Pat – ‘I was a wrestler. Guy behind the camera: ‘HA HA HA HA !!'” A fourth person wrote about the scene after an episode.

“Who’s this wrestler that just won every puzzle?” A fourth person was asked.

“HE IS STRONGER THEN HE LOOKS”

Pat became a trending topic after attempting to tussle Fred to the ground.

The drama teacher and part-time wrestler flexed his skills by impressively solving every single puzzle, getting a rare perfect game and walking away with $75.8K in winnings.

17 Fred revealed to Pat that he is stronger than he appears. ABC

17 Fred said, “I was just so happy after I won that Pat came behind me from nowhere” ABC

Fred supported Pat and applauded his wrestling prowess. TMZ Even if it was something he did not expect to happen.

“As the guy he was putting in that hold, I loved that moment. L-O-V-E in capital letters,” Fred said.

“That was one of the biggest highlights of the show.

“From my perspective to see the criticism he’s getting online is a little unfair.

“It was me who got put into the hold. It was fine with me and I enjoyed it.

“To call it cringe and call for his retirement, that’s taking it a little too seriously, I think,” Fred added.

The show was a true account of what happened. I had just won and Pat appeared behind me from nowhere.

“I was genuinely trying counter him, and to have a wrestle match. He had me so tightly that I couldn’t move.

Fred said that it wasn’t painful when he placed his arm behind him, but it was such an intense grip that Fred couldn’t undo it.

Fred called the move a hammerlock and added: “It just means that he has a much bigger knack for pro wrestling than I think anyone would give him credit for.”

Take it off!

Last month, Pat left viewers buzzing after he asked game show participant WWE star Austin Theory to take his shirt off.

The performer wore a halter top that cut off at his torso and displayed his entire abs.

Pat said: “I have to ask you. Was it as difficult for you to gain such a shape?

“It took some time,” Austin replied, to which Pat joked: “I’ll bet.”

17 Pat questioned WWE star Austin Theory on his abs ABC

17 Pat joked that Austin was selling his shirt on ebay and told him to ‘take off the shirt’. ABC

After the show, Pat, his teammate Ray and the wrestler were all in Austin.

This led the Wheel of Fortune star to ask: “Are you crying? You’re okay, right? You’re going to be fine. Then it’s going to be alright. Ray has won $29850. He’s already earned $24,850 this week.

Ray joked to his partner that “We are going to get you a new shirt.”

Austin replied by lifting up his crop top and revealing his rock-hard six pack.

Pat said: “We are selling that on eBay. Take it off!”

Fans of the primetime television game show seemed to be lining up to purchase the used crop top from the wrestler on Twitter.

A person asked: “Is the top up for grabs or for sale?” Asking for your friend …”

Another commented: “Am I the only one that thinks Austin on tonight’s WWE Wheel of Fortune looks like a pumped-up version of Derek Hough?”

Someone else tweeted: “[Austin] The man wearing the crop top is thirst-trapping.

SNAPPY SAJAK

Pat got into a shady situation with one of the contestants on the Game Show to start the week.

During Monday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat scolded the show’s returning competitor Christian for doing something that was out of bounds for contestants.

Christian, one of the fan favorites, faced off against Blair and Caitlin.

Christian won the biggest amount of money out of all his rivals, $19,300. This earned him a place in the bonus round.

Christian selected the category of puzzle “Phrase” for the bonus round.

Pat spun the bonus wheel to get Christian’s starting letters, R, S. T. L. N. E.

17 Pat and Christian the fan’s favorite both attempted to take a card off of the wheel ABC

17 Pat snapped ‘don’t ever do it again’ after explaining that players are no longer allowed to remove the cards ABC

Christian handed Pat the card as soon the wheel stopped. He didn’t wait for Pat to grab it.

Pat explained to him, and to the rest of his audience, the reason for the change: “In the past, the player used to pick it up …”

He understood that Christian had simply reverted to the old ways, but warned him to not make the same mistakes twice in case he returned to Wheel of Fortune.

Pat said to Christian, “Don’t do it ever again,” as he picked up the cards from the wheel. As the audience laughed nervously.

Christian made a sly joke that if this happened, he could “take Pat’s place as host”

No Tears Allowed

The 76 year old TV host begged a contestant from a university not to cry when she had solved a riddle for a large sum of money.

Malia, a contestant from Honolulu in Hawaii, took part in the College Week Spring Break game show.

17 Malia, the college student Malia was told by 76 year old TV host to not cry when she had solved a riddle for a large sum of money. ABC

17 Pat said to the contestant, “Don’t weep!” Before retracting, Pat said: ‘Pick one category to cry your eyes out.’ ABC

She joined Pat for a game of Wheel of Fortune, in which she fell behind the other contestants after a few rounds.

She made an amazing comeback later on in the show with a brilliant guess.

The eager student correctly guessed “Highpoints of the year” as the answer to a riddle.

Pat approached Malia, to make sure she understood her achievement.

He told me: “You’re right, this is a fun little game.” Ben was in a huge lead, by a large number. But what you did is that you won the match for $25,850!

Malia could not contain her excitement when she realized that she was right.

She exclaimed, “I’m gonna cry!” She was about to break down in tears.

Pat told Malia, “I’m sure, you can cry here. Just step up.”

“I have no Kleenex so I will use your sweater,” joked the host.

Pat returned to Malia after checking on all the contestants.

She repeated, “I’m going to cry!”

Pat wrapped her arm around Pat’s shoulder, pleading “Don’t weep!” Choose a category before you begin to weep.

Malia did not succeed in solving the bonus puzzle, despite having made it to the very end.

She did, however, keep her major wins after the large solve which prompted the tearful response.

You’re coming with us!

Pat invited Henry, a contestant who had “a great singing voice,” to join him on his road trip.

Henry sang a song on the spot, before moving onto the next round.

Impressed by Henry’s singing talents, Pat walked up to him and said: “Here’s the plan.

“I am leaving the show.” “We’re hiring a few writers.”

ABC continued to say: “We will be taking this act on tour.” What do you say?

“Let’s do it!” Henry responded.

17 Pat took Henry to the airport after he demonstrated his musical talent ABC

17 Pat is the host of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, when he took over from Chuck Woolery. Credit: Getty