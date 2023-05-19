Wheel of Fortune fans accuse Pat Sajak of ‘robbing’ distraught contestant of huge cash prize after ‘impossible’ puzzle

The Wheel of Fortune community was furious when a contestant who had won a $100,000 prize lost it because of an almost impossible puzzle.

Cesar’s task was to find the “Phrase”, which viewers claimed on Twitter wasn’t even a phrase.

Cesar looked lost when the 10-second-timer began

One fan wrote online: 'That Was a Pivotal Factor' is a 'phrase' in the same Universe that Bon Jovi is 'Metal'

After Pat Sajak revealed the prize card was $100,000, Cesar's subsequent expression said it all

Cesar was interviewed by Pat Sajak, 76, up top and revealed he met his “fantastic husband” at the hospital where he works.

He also said he’s a horror movie fanatic much to peoples’ surprise since he has such a positive pluck to him.

Cesar wound up with the highest score of $26,393 a “hair flip” – he announced and gestured- Pat wryly said “Okay,” not completely matching Cesar’s energy.

When the contestants reached the special round of the episode, where extra money was up for grabs in the form of cash prizes, their energy seemed to drop.

Cesar chose “phrase” for his bonus Wheel of Fortune round and his husband Chris cheered him on off-stage.

‘I’M SORRY’

Cesar chose four additional letters of “HGMA” and the four-word puzzle read: “That _as A ____TAL _A__T_R”

As the 10-second-timer started Cesar did his very bused: “That was a … uh…” he began but couldn’t get to what was intended.

The puzzle then showed in full and it was revealed to be: “That was a pivotal factor.”

The audience audibly booed and Pat said it was a “toughie” as well.

Cesar was shocked when Pat, who looked a little worse for wear opened up the card.

“Cesar did really well tonight I wanna point that out,” the host said as Cesar’s mouth remained agape and the crowd grew quiet.

Pat announced that Cesar had missed out on $100,000, which was only selected four times in this season. The crowd was absolutely stunned.

Pat joked it was “fake money” to comfort him, and added: “I’m sorry that didn’t work out.”

Fans reacted on Twitter to the questionable puzzle. Cesar took home $26, 000 instead.

‘PIVITOL FACTOR!?’

Who says this “phrase”? A user posted a board photo.

One person wrote, “That’s a crucial factor. No one ever says it. Smfh.”

Third: “In the same universe that Bon Jovi’s ‘Metal’ belongs to, ‘That Was A Pivotal Factor is just a phrase.

“Yeah, I’m always going around saying ‘That was a pivotal factor!'” The fourth letter was also written.

“It’s so common!!! “How could he have missed that?” Another sarcastically wrote.

“That was a pivotal factor”….that’s a phrase??  Caesar got robbed!!” The fifth was written.

Pat closed and re-opened the prize card and then apologized to the stunned contestant

'I'm always going around saying 'That was a pivotal factor!' another fan blasted, 'Cesar was robbed!' others piled on

'Who says this 'phrase?'' one more skeptic asked

