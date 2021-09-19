WhatsApp lets iPhone and Android users hide chat backups on iCloud and Google Drive to address ‘weak link’ in system

WHATSAPP will now allow users to encrypt the chat messages they backup to the cloud, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday.

Facebook’s chat app made end-to–end encryption the default setting for chats between users over years. However, the update will increase security options.

1 WhatsApp has offered end-to-end encryption for years, and is expanding into encryption for chat backups Credit: AFP

Users will be able to backup chats to iCloud or Google Drive in an encrypted format and will be able to create their own encryption keys, which can’t be accessed by WhatsApp at all.

“WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He said that reaching this point was “a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems.”

The chat app is globally popular, which means its security problems have wide-reaching implications.

New scams on the platform have gained prominence in the last month, including a WhatsApp “mod” that’s a wide-open door for malware.

Researchers at Russian security company Kaspersky Labs claim that the mod, FMWhatsapp (or FMWhatsapp), can launch advertisements, buy subscriptions and intercept your messages.

In early August, Facebook announced they would use a new method, homomorphic encryption, which could allow it to get an idea of the contents of a message without actually accessing the text itself.

WhatsApp denied that it would use homomorphic encrypted, but assured its users that their data will be kept confidential from Facebook and third-party companies.

WhatsApp makes it easy for users to verify encryption in-program.

First, start a conversation with someone and then open the contact information screen.

You can verify that the messages have been encrypted by checking the Encryption Section of your info card.

Chats that don’t appear encrypted may indicate that a user is using a compromised version of WhatsApp. A chat with someone might not be encrypted because of out-of-date software or the phone itself has been compromised.

