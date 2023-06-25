WhatsApp is hiding a super-useful contact. Millions of people are urged today to locate it.

You need to remember something, but you don’t know where to place it.

It could be a code to confirm a purchase or a number of reference.

1 You can now message your own WhatsApp messages.

If you are one of the people who sent it to their lover or close friends so they could copy it later, you are not alone.

You should do this if your intention is to immediately copy the message on WhatsApp Web.

Most people don’t realize you shouldn’t bother them.

It’s possible to find someone in your WhatsApp group who can take down the message for you. They won’t be upset.

This contact… is you.

Not everyone knows that WhatsApp allows you to message yourself.

Meta launched the feature last November.

You can search for your name and you will be listed as a Contact.

The word “(you)” is at the very end.

This is also useful if you have messages left by people that are important to you.

Perhaps it is a treasured memory that you have from a deceased family member.

It could also be important facts that you must remember.

Send the message yourself as you would to any other contact.

Hacks and tips for your phone and gadgets Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? You can find hidden features in social media applications. Want to know how you can find hidden features within social media apps? Find out all about the latest WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook stories.

Your stories are worth money! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?