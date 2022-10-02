WhatsApp is going through three massive changes that will transform it completely.

WHATSAPP is working on loads of new features – and we’ve picked three of the biggest to share.

We can’t predict when all these new WhatsApp hacks are going to arrive but they’re all under development or in testing right now.

1 WhatsApp is currently working with Communities Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Communities

One of the most popular chat apps is always adding new features.

Communities are basically big groups that contain WhatsApp group chats within them.

The brand new feature called Communities has been in development for months.

Each Community is like one giant “group”You can use your existing WhatsApp Groups.

Groups are one of the most popular ways to chat inside the Facebook-owned app.

But having multiple Groups can sometimes be chaotic – and hard to keep track of.

It will be possible to send multiple messages at once when it is fully implemented.

One example is a Work Community which could include many smaller groups.

Maybe your local area has a community that divides into different groups to discuss neighborhood issues and schooling.

Sadly Meta-owned WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed when this feature will roll out to the general public.

You can hide your online status

WhatsApp is currently testing an option that allows you to hide your online status.

The game-changing feature – dubbed “stealth mode” by fans – will let you use the app in secret.

You can’t hide that you’re online at the moment.

You can only conceal your identity. “Last Seen” status.

The app beta is still in development.

The new feature will be available in Settings > Privacy > Last Seen & Online.

Unfortunately, it is not certain that you will be able use it even on beta.

WhatsApp has been criticised in the past for not allowing users to hide their online statuses on the app.

This is a good thing.

Save deleted texts

WhatsApp is also working on a way for you to save messages that were about to disappear.

The clever trick would work with automatically-deleting WhatsApp messages.

And it would let users exempt certain texts so that they don’t vanish – an important WhatsApp warning.

These messages that are saved will be saved in a special area within the app called Kept Messages.

This feature is currently being worked on for the WhatsApp beta version.

This version only allows group administrators to maintain or update messages within groups.

Follow our guide to join WhatsApp Beta if you’d like to test out new features.

How to get WhatsApp beta

You can download WhatsApp beta on your smartphone by going to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down until you find it “Become a Beta Tester”.

Tap the “I’m In”Click on the button and then click “Join”Click here to confirm.

You will now need to wait for an update to the beta version.

Join the WhatsApp beta iOS for iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

