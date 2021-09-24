What’s The Story Behind Brian Laundrie & His Relation With Gabby Petito

Prior to his disappearance, Brian was refusing to cooperate with the police as they attempted to uncover what happened to Gabby. Brian has not yet been charged and isn’t being suspected of any crime. Brian, who was going to the Carlton Reserve of 25,000 acres of forest, left his North Port, Florida home on September 14th. He took his backpack with him.

Brian was able to get a long lead on authorities. They didn’t discover that he had vanished until three days later. Police continued to search the area but have not yet found anything. “Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas,” According to police, “This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”