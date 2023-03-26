What’s the Status of Our Members? This is What We Know.

Source: Getty Images

Advertisement continues as an article

Where are their members today, decades after they were formed? Have they had any children? Are they entrepreneurs? We know a lot about each member of Xscape.

Is Xscape missing its members? Kandi is part of the franchise ‘Real Housewives.

Source: Getty Images

Advertisement continues as an article

Other than singing, Kandi She is also well-known for her role on reality TV. At the moment, she stars as a 46-year-old star on reality television. The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her appearances on numerous reality TV shows include Kandi Factory And Kandi’s Ski Trip. She is also the mother to three children.

Kandi has many businesses. Blaze Steak and Seafood, as well as the Old Lady Gang are two of Kandi’s restaurant franchises. The locations can be found in Georgia.

Advertisement continues as an article

Kandi has It was said, “The Old Lady Gang is my mom — Mama Joyce to a lot of people that watch Real Housewives — my Aunt Bertha and my Aunt Nora. They are like a small gang, my friend said. Because they manage everything. Even though they’re three little old ladies, they still run things.” Kandi even appeared in the reality television show “Real Food” about her restaurant. Kandi & The Gang.

Tiny Harris also stars on Reality TV.

Advertisement continues as an article

Like Kandi. Tiny He is frequently seen on reality TV programs. The 47-year-old star starred in the series. T.I. & Tiny: The Family HustleWith her husband, rapper T.I. It aired for six seasons.

This show featured the couple as well their four children, of which two are in the music business. King Harris, their son is a rapper. Their oldest daughter Zonnique, who is Zonnie Pullins’ father, was a member of The Omg Girlz. She currently pursues a solo career.

Advertisement continues as an article

Tamika Scott can be described as a chef.

She can be found on the sidelines. Tamika She loves to cook in her own kitchen. She actually published her first cookbook in 2022, entitled Tamika Scott’s Table Setting Cooking: The South in Your Mouth

Advertisement continues as an article

Her own Southern Fuse line of seasonings is also hers, and she makes it available for sale. Her website. You can find her channel on YouTube Tamika Scott is the Real Tamika Videos featuring her cooking the recipe are shared by she. Since her debut video in 2019, she has had over 1,000,000 views.

LaTocha S. Scott-Bivens has a solo career.