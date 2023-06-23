What’s the shape of Titanic after missing submarine debris is found?

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all five people on OceanGate’s submarine had passed away as they found its debris about 1600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, but what does that mean and where is it located on the wrecked ship?

OceanGate carried out the days-long expedition to explore Titanic. However, the website is currently down after news broke about the submersible’s implosion.

The company addressed the tragedy in a statement and requested privacy on behalf of the families of the five victims – four passengers and one pilot.

What’s the Bow of Titanic?

Front of Titanic called bow and back stern. For a better visualization, you can think of Jack and Rose’s “I’m Flying” scene from the movie Titanic, as it highlights the bow when the couple shares a kiss standing on its railing.

A remote-controlled vehicle sent on Thursday morning found the tail cone of the submarine about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

John Mauger, Rear Admiral of the Coast Guard’s Coastguard told reporters that the Coast guard has found more debris consistent with that missing submarine over two miles below the surface.

The unidentified banging noises are believed to have originated from other ships in the area, and Mauger said they detected “an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion” shortly after OceanGate’s sub lost contact.

The luxury ship that sank 1912

After the Titanic hit the iceberg four days after it set sail, the bow was the first part of the ship to sink.

Early in the morning of April 15, Titanic was struck by an iceberg. It was a puncture that caused the ship’s water to overflow and, in just three hours, the glamorous journey of the Titanic came to an abrupt end.

Titanic broke in half and it is thought that the bow part, which was already flooded when the ship started its descent, dived to the bottom.

Over the years, the remains of the vessel have rusted. Experts are worried that it could all disappear.

The deep-sea mapping company Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions is making a documentary on Titanic that’s inspired by its latest project that produced 3-D images of the wreckage to understand its short-lived journey better.

OceanGate’s statement confirms the deaths of five people

OceanGate’s statement confirms all five people onboard were killed in the catastrophic implosion.

It read: “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. During this time of tragedy, our hearts go out to these five people and their loved ones. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”