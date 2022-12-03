What’s the Parler App?

PARLER, a Twitter-like social media platform, promotes freedom of speech and caters to conservative alt-right crowns. It claims it does not censor its users.

Twitter alternative was a social networking platform created by Donald Trump.

2 Parler, an alternative to Twitter that is mostly used by conservatives of the alt-right, can be found here

What does Parler mean?

John Matze was the founder of Parler, which he founded in 2018.

This app lets users post photos or text, and can share echoes of others’ posts.

The Capitol Building Riots of January 2021 caused controversy.

Shortly after the Capitol siege, both Apple and Google removed this app from their app stores.

Apple restored the app in April 2021. Nearly 1.5 years later the app was re-published on Google Play in Sept 2022.

Parler modified Parler’s app recently to enable users to report or block others and to actively monitor for inappropriate content.

Parlement Technologies was established as the new parent company by Parlement Technologies in September.

The company plans to offer cloud services that are customized for their online business clients.

“The future is uncancelable,” Parler made the statement in a statement.

Kanye West meant to buy Parler, or was he?

Oct 2022 saw news that Kanye (who legally changed his name from Ye) would be buying Parler.

This platform announced the information and stated that it expected the agreement to close by the end the year.

Parler published a statement by Ye stating that conservative opinions must be heard.

He said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parler, for reasons that were not revealed by the company made the decision to cancel the deal. Parler, on December 1, 20,22 announced via Twitter that Ye would no longer be buying their app.

Ye also gave an interview to Alex Jones on Infowars, in which he praise Hitler and Nazis.

2 Kanye West was dressed in a mask for an antisemitic interview with Alex Jones of Infowars.

The rapper’s hate speech and anti-semitic comments led to many other companies, including Adidas, The Gap and Balenciaga cutting ties.

Parler made the following tweet about the agreement: “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler.”

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

Parler is very popular

According to FortuneParler reached its peak in popularity just prior to being removed from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

In 2021’s first half, it was used by 5.22 million people.

Data.ai estimates that there were only 775k users per month for the app in the first half (2022).

The data was available both within the US as well as outside.

Parler, before its downfall from grace was the top-rated social media app in Apple’s App Store.

The app hasn’t been as popular as it was before, despite the strong campaigning and fundraising effort in January 2022.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter and fulfilled his promise to restore former President Donald Trump. This may explain why censorship has become looser.

Fortune reported that Twitter reached 237.8 Million active users during the quarter preceding Musk’s Twitter purchase.