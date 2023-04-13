What’s the Explosion of This Wonderful World?

Is Megumin the oldest character in KonoSuba’s Explosion on This Wonderful World and the protagonist in KonoSuba?

KonoSuba’s Explosion in This Wonderful World: This week’s explosive premiere episode has given KonoSuba a great start.

Although the anime is only a prequel, the series speaks volumes about the character who can become the protagonist of their own adventure.

However, between her crude humor and over-the-top personality, Megumin’s age is now being called into question – so how old is she in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World?

Is Megumin the same age as in KonoSuba?

Megumin was 14 when the KonoSuba anime began. Since An Explosion on This Wonderful World takes place approximately one year after the first series, Megumin can be either 12 years or 13 years.

Interestingly, KonoSuba originally started as a web series in December 2012 before transitioning into a light novel format in October 2013, and subsequently a manga version in 2014 – the anime is The adaptable The light novel series.

Megumin, in the first web series, was only 17 years of age. But, it was decided that Megumin would be 18. reportedly made to lower the ages of all the main characters in order to make the story more appealing to a younger demographic – which makes sense considering it was going to be published in Kadokawa Shoten’s Sneaker Bunko magazine.

In the web series’ original web novels, the age of main KonoSuba cast members was 20 (Kazuma), 17 (17 (Megumin) and 22 (Darkness). They changed slightly to 16, 14 and 18, respectively, in subsequent anime adaptations and light novels.

YunYun is the same age as Megumin and whilst Aqua may appear to be in her early adulthood, she is an omnipotent goddess – so her age could be in the hundreds if not thousands.

Megumin voice Rie Takahashi: Meet Rie Takahashi

Megumin voices the KonoSuba main anime.

Saitama Prefecture is home to the fan favorite singer and actress. Since her debut as a professional performer in 2013, she has been active in the anime industry.

Apart from her ability to bring the Megumin’s explosive energy to life, she is most well-known for portraying Emilia in Re:Zero and Takagi-san in Teasing Master Takagi-san. Sumi also appeared in Rent-A-Girlfriend.

The 29-year-old actress has appeared in Fate/Grand Order, Mash, Shino, Girlfriend Girlfriend and Ena, Laid-Back Camp. Lilith is also in The Maid I Hired Recently.

Takahashi most recently starred as the adorable Tomo Aizawa in Tomo-chan Is A Girl, and is currently playing Yuzuriha in Hell’s Paradise.

Speaking in 2019 about the role of Megumin with DDNavi, translated by Koemonogatari as part of the theatrical films’ promotional campaign, Takahashi Not noted her favorite part of playing the character was being able to “showcase Megumin’s cute and girly side.”

“The interesting thing about KonoSuba is that when there’s a scene with a feel-good factor, it will be followed by something of the reverse. When I am alone with Kazuma acting, it is like KonoSuba. Then, there’s the sharp contrast of the punchline. Every cute moment will have a joke. In the end, I wanted to give an interesting twist to the cute moments.”

When asked whether she shared any common traits with her titular character, Takahashi explained how “Megumin pours in all her passion into a single thing. This is what I believe she has in common with me. [and] I love this job, and I want to put everything I have into voice acting.”

“So everything else is secondary (laughs). Megumin puts in all her skill points into Explosion Magic, and as for me, I wish to put all my skill points into being a voice actor. I feel like I can relate to her in that sense.”

