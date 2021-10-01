What’s on Disney Plus: Movies and Shows for October 2021

“Black Widow” will soon be available for free on Disney Plus, after debuting simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access in July, and ultimately leading Scarlett Johansson to file a breach of contract suit against the Mouse House.

The streamer will also air new episodes of “Marvel’s What If” and “Turner & Hooch” in October. Fan favorites, such as “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “Rookie of the Year,” will also be available on the site, alongside new hits like Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent.”

Meanwhile, Disney Plus will ring in Halloween with holiday programs “Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales” and “The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!” on Oct. 1, “The Ghost of Molly McGee” on Oct. 6, and “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” “Under Wraps” and “Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches” on Oct. 13.

“Turner & Hooch,” starring Josh Peck as Scott Turner, the U.S. marshal with an unruly dog, will wrap its first season on Oct. 6.

See the full list of titles below:

Oct. 1

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales”

“Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”

“The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!”

“Maleficent”

Oct. 6

“Black Widow”

“Among the Stars”

“Turner & Hooch” (Season Finale)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life”

“Marvel’s What If” (Season finale)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Disney Junior The Chicken Squad”

“Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War” (Season 1)

“Drain The Oceans” (Season 4)

“The Ghost of Molly McGee” (Season 1)

“Impact With Gal Gadot” (Season 1)

“Muppet Babies” (Season 3)

“Puppy Dog Pals” (Season 4)

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Season 1)

Oct. 8

“Muppets Haunted Mansion”

“Under Wraps”

“Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches”

Oct. 13

“Just Beyond”

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life”

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Apollo: Back To The Moon” (Season 1)

“Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures” (Season 1)

“Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina” (Season 1)

“Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under” (Season 2)

“The Wizard of Paws” (Season 1)

“Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts” (Season 1)

Oct. 15

“Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood”

“Megacity of the Maya Warrior King”

Oct. 20

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow”

“Disney Insider”

“Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” (Season 1)

“PJ Masks” (Season 5)

“The Wild Life of Dr. Ole” (Season 1)

Oct. 22

“Rookie of the Year”

“Thumbelina”

Oct. 27

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

“Port Protection Alaska” (Season 4)

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?”

“Disney Insider”

Oct. 29

“McFarland USA”

“Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life”