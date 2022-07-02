What’s New in Paramount Plus July 2022

Paramount+ will host a new season this July on its channel. “Blood & Treasure,” “SkyMed”And a few more from the vault.

After the soccer documentary “The Only”Premieres July 12, Paramount+ original dark comedy “Honor Society”Stars July 29th “Mare of Easttown’s”Angourie Rice “Stranger Things’” actor Gaten Matarazzo.

In terms of original series, there will be a few shows that premiere in July. “Blood & Treasure,”It was previously on CBS, but has now moved to Paramount+ exclusively for its second season. The premiere will be July 17.

Here’s What’s New

July 1, 2009

“A Very Brady Sequel”

“Betrayed”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Bluejay”

“Body of Evidence”

“Carrie”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Clue”

“Clueless”

“Coffy”

“Gandhi”

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“Internal Affairs”

“Into the Wild”

“King Kong”

“Lincoln”

“Mandela”

“Midnight In Paris”

“Mississippi Burning”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Orphan”

“Pet Sematary”

“Seabiscuit”

“Slash”

“So I Married An Axe Murderer”

“Star Trek”

“The Back-up Plan”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Mask of Zorro”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“When Icarus Fell”

July 5, 2009

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

July 6:

“Big Brother” (Season 24)

“The Challenge: USA” (Season 1)

July 10, 2010

“SkyMed”

July 12, 2012

“The Only”

July 13th:

“Freakish” (Season 1)

“South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2”

July 14

“Beavis and Butt-Head”(Seasons 5 & 7)

July 17

“Blood & Treasure”

July 19, 2009

“The Day The Music Died: American Pie”

July 20

“100 Days to Fall In Love” (Season 1)

“Behind the Music” (Season 1)

“Guidance” (Seasons 1 – 3)

“It’s Pony” (Season 1)

“Love Daily” (Season 1)

“Peppa Pig” (Season 8)

July 22:

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” (Season 2)

July 26

“Never Seen Again Season 2”

July 27th

“Betch” (Seasons 1 – 4)

“My Dead Ex” (Season 1)

“The Loud House” (Season 5)

July 29th:

“Honor Society”

July 31

“The Town that Dreaded Sundown”