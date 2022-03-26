What’s New at Netflix March 2022

You have to wait “Bridgerton”Season 2 is done. Netflix has a strong lineup of movies and shows streaming on March. This includes the return of the Shondaland Regency romance series, which left viewers smitten after its debut in December 2021.
You can also find the thriller series on Netflix this month. “Pieces of Her” starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette as a mother-daughter duo contending with the mother’s past after a shocking act of violence uncover long-hidden secrets. This month’s debut is also the “Big Mouth”spinoff “Human Resources,”Which “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years.”
The realm of Netflix Original movies is expanding. “The Adam Project”This is the sci-fi film. “Stranger Things”And “Free Guy”Shawn Levy stars Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who team up with a 12-year-old to save the future. The thriller “Windfall”Stars “Emily in Paris”star Lily Collins “Power of the Dog”Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons portrays a wealthy married couple that is kidnapped when they arrive at their vacation home to find it being burglarized (Jason Segel).
That’s just a sampling of titles from quite the extensive list, so check out all the new movies and shows on Netflix this month below.
Available March 1
Guardians of Justice
Worst roommate ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to bother you
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
Available March 2,
Against the Ice
The Pirates and the Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
Available March 3
Season 2: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Midnight at Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency – Season 2: Exclusive Properties
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: An Family Tale
Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes – My Own Show!
Available March 4
The Invisible Thread
Deceit and lies
Making it Fun
Meskina
A few pieces of her
Available March 5,
Beirut
Available March 7
Season 4: Good Girls
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts. Season 2.
Autumn Girl
Season 3: Chip and Potato
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
Available March 9
Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom Season 5
Available March 10, 2010
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4
Tyler Henry: The Life After Death
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project
Available March 12,
Dunkirk
Available March 13
London Has Fallen
Available March 15
Adam by Eve: Live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
Take a Walk among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Ruby saved Ruby
Soil
Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Season 2: Animals
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally in love and confused
Human Resources
Is it cake?
Part 3 of Light the Night
Stand up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
Available March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In good hands
Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
Available March 24,
Love like the Falling Petals
Available March 25, 2005
Bridgerton: Season 2
BotBots: Transformers
Available March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
Available March 28
The Imitation Game
Available March 29,
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
Available March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto-King
Available March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ