What’s New at Netflix March 2022

You have to wait “Bridgerton”Season 2 is done. Netflix has a strong lineup of movies and shows streaming on March. This includes the return of the Shondaland Regency romance series, which left viewers smitten after its debut in December 2021.

You can also find the thriller series on Netflix this month. “Pieces of Her” starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette as a mother-daughter duo contending with the mother’s past after a shocking act of violence uncover long-hidden secrets. This month’s debut is also the “Big Mouth”spinoff “Human Resources,”Which “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years.”

The realm of Netflix Original movies is expanding. “The Adam Project”This is the sci-fi film. “Stranger Things”And “Free Guy”Shawn Levy stars Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who team up with a 12-year-old to save the future. The thriller “Windfall”Stars “Emily in Paris”star Lily Collins “Power of the Dog”Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons portrays a wealthy married couple that is kidnapped when they arrive at their vacation home to find it being burglarized (Jason Segel).

That’s just a sampling of titles from quite the extensive list, so check out all the new movies and shows on Netflix this month below.

Available March 1

Guardians of Justice

Worst roommate ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to bother you

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

Available March 2,

Against the Ice

The Pirates and the Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

Available March 3

Season 2: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Midnight at Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency – Season 2: Exclusive Properties

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: An Family Tale

Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes – My Own Show!

Available March 4

The Invisible Thread

Deceit and lies

Making it Fun

Meskina

A few pieces of her

Available March 5,

Beirut

Available March 7

Season 4: Good Girls

Available March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts. Season 2.

Autumn Girl

Season 3: Chip and Potato

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Available March 9

Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom Season 5

Available March 10, 2010

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

Available March 11

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4

Tyler Henry: The Life After Death

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

Available March 12,

Dunkirk

Available March 13

London Has Fallen

Available March 15

Adam by Eve: Live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

March 16

Pedal to metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

Take a Walk among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Ruby saved Ruby

Soil

Available March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Season 2: Animals

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally in love and confused

Human Resources

Is it cake?

Part 3 of Light the Night

Stand up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

Available March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In good hands

Available March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

Available March 24,

Love like the Falling Petals

Available March 25, 2005

Bridgerton: Season 2

BotBots: Transformers

Available March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

Available March 28

The Imitation Game

Available March 29,

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Available March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto-King

Available March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ