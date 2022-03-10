What’s New About Tiger Woods Cheating Scandal?

Tiger Woods was said to have been treated for sex addict after his cheating scandal. A January 2010 report says that Tiger Woods was treated for sex addiction. ABC News report, the National Enquirer claimed that he had checked into Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, known for its sex rehabilitation services. But Central Recorder reported that he was at another sex addiction rehab the same month, the Montrose Place Luxury Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Center, located in Cape Town, South Africa (via Business Insider).

Woods has struggled with substance misuse, which is a result of his insomnia and extensive injuries throughout his golf career. He has suffered stress fractures to his tibia as well as cartilage damage in his knee. “an inflamed facet joint in his neck,”Pinched nerves and many other symptoms, as reported by NBC Golf. A 2017 statement was obtained by ESPNMark Steinberg was Woods’ agent. “Tiger has been dealing with so much pain physically. And that leads to insomnia and sleep issues. This has been going on for a long time.”

Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida for driving under the influence on May 29, 2017. Toxicology reports revealed that Woods was intoxicated. “Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC”At the time of his arrest, his system contained per Golf Digest. Woods was arrested for drug misuse and sought treatment. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance” (CNN).

Help is available for anyone suffering from addiction, whether you are yourself or someone you know. Visit the Website of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)