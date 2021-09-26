What your star sign has in store for September 26 to October 2

LEO

JULY 23 – AUG 23

New faces, new friends is your chart’s theme – as the Sun, Saturn and Mars all prompt very different kinds of introductions.

And you are on the verge of a whole new set of experiences.

So give everyone you meet this week your full attention.

If you’re a love-seeker, it’s the way a bossy Aries melts around you that wins your heart.

Luck waits at a “G” crossroads.

DESTINY DAYS: Take the lead in a home choice on Monday.

Listen more than you talk on Wednesday.

Find your dancing feet on Friday.

LUCKY LINKS: Food that reminds you of holidays.

Someone with the same film favourites as you.

Numbers that count down from 100.

CUDDLE UP COUPLE UP: Yes, you’ll fall hard this Fall – but you’ll adore

every moment of your autumn emotional journey.

If you’re attached, your chart shows you do have some effort to make to prove to a partner the past is over.

But this can feel so natural, and move so fast.

So by Christmas it’s only the future you are both thinking and talking

about.

Single Leos should say yes to any seasonal job switch or community role.

You can meet someone who’s such fun on the surface but 100% serious, about you.

