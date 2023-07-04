What you should watch, your budget, duration and status

HITC explains how to stream Sound Of Freedom and provides information on the cost, duration, and streaming availability.

In both the cinema and on streaming platforms, 2023 so far has offered a wide range of highlights for audiences, from massive Marvel blockbusters, to quirky arthouse comedy. There’s no reason to hit the brakes now though, because fans of action movies are finally welcome to check out Sound Of Freedom, an American genre movie directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel (The Passion Of The Christ) in the central role. Now that it’s available to see, it’s the perfect time to note how to watch Sound Of Freedom, the budget, running time, and whether it’s streaming.

Sound Of Freedom streaming: How can I watch it?

Sound of Freedom will be available exclusively in cinemas starting Tuesday July 4th, 2023. It’s not streaming on any home platforms, so the big screen is the only way to watch the movie for those determined to see it on its initial release. Angel Studios distributes the movie, which has reportedly made over $10m in pre-sales.

You will need to book tickets in advance if you want to see the movie.

Jim plays Tim Ballard, an American. Homeland Security Investigations Agent Tim Ballard suddenly retires from his job to go vigilante. He wants to rescue children in Latin America who are being trafficked by human-trafficking cartels.

After rescuing one victim, he discovers that the young boy’s sister is still being held prisoner by the traffickers and embarks upon a quest to reunite the family members.

Sound Of Freedom Budget and Running Time

Sound Of Freedom’s budget is approximately $25 million.

As for box office projections, it’s been reported that the movie is releasing in 2,600 locations and is anticipated to hit $20 million after six days in theaters; more than one million tickets were purchased ahead of the movie’s Fourth of July release.

Currently, Angel Studios is expecting the film to prove profitable at a moment when there are discussions about the performance of blockbusters like Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The movie’s runtime is 131 minutes, bringing it just over the 2-hour and 10-minute mark.

Jim recently Discussion the film and its importance to him on Fox’s Lighthouse Faith podcast, saying “I was thinking about my own children,” when making it. “You have good, and you have evil. It’s always been this way. Then there’s the group on the fence in the middle. The devil owns the fence.”

Sound Of Freedom cast

Below you can see the Sound Of Freedom central cast and their roles.

Sound Of Freedom will be in cinemas on Tuesday, 4th July 2023.