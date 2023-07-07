What You need to know about The Platform 2

When discussing “The Platform 2,” Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made sure to mention that the anticipated follow-up will feature new and familiar characters alike. Netflix has not announced any return faces. It’s understandable given the fact that so many characters have died. Meanwhile, Goreng’s fate is a bit ambiguous since he chooses not to ride to the top of the prison, and he’s still haunted by visions of Trimagasi, so perhaps both of them could reemerge in the sequel. The same goes for Miharu’s daughter, who presumably stayed on the platform for the entire return trip.

Netflix revealed that the cast of “Platform 2”, the second installment in the franchise’s budding development, has been expanded by two actors. First up is Milena Smit, whose career has picked up plenty of steam as the 2020s have begun. On the small screen, she’s known best for her work on “The Girl in the Mirror” and “The Snow Girl.” As for her film credits, Smit has recently appeared in “Dragonflies” and “Tin&Tina.” Hovik Keuchkerian will also appear in “The Platform 2,” building on a résumé that includes the likes of “Assassin’s Creed,” “Money Heist,” and “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.”