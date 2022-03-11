What you need to know about bird flu. Bird flu cases in wild birds are being detected in the US

Cases of bird flu have been reported in several states across the U.S., including Delaware, Maine, and Florida, but the cases pose a low risk to the public, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

In Delaware, the Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was discovered in eight wild ducks, specifically five northern shovelers, one American wigeon, one black duck and on gadwall, as well as a Canada goose in Kent County, and a red-shouldered hawk in New Castle County, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Delaware Online Report.

On Wednesday, Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, announced a second case of the avian flu among a small flock of birds in Knox County. On Sunday, the first confirmed case was reported. The Hill reported.

The news outlet reported that backyard and commercial operators were advised to keep the birds inside to prevent the disease spreading.

Delaware Online reported that bird flu has been confirmed in wild birds in eight states that make up Atlantic Flyway. The Atlantic Flyway is a pattern of bird migration that runs from the East Coast of North America to Canada.

Officials announced Tuesday that wild birds from South Florida counties of Volusia and Indian River may have died due to bird flu.

Since the recent outbreaks, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has expanded its wild bird surveillance, Food Safety News.

According to the APHIS, the first discovery of bird flu was Jan. 14 when wild American wigeon carrying the Eurasian H5 strain was found n South Carolina, Food and Safety News.

According to earlier news, nearly 30,000 turkeys were killed on February 9th at a Dubois County, Indiana farm following testing positive for H5N1. Reports.

According to health officials, a number of poultry farms in Kentucky were affected by the flu on Feb. 14. A flock of commercial broiler birds in Fulton County, Kentucky, as well as a backyard flock mixed-species birds located in Fauquier County Virginia, were also reported to have the flu. AnnouncementThis was earlier in the month.

According to a report, on Feb. 19, a Suffolk County, New York non-commercial backyard flock was diagnosed with the flu.

“Collecting surveillance sampling in all four Flyways will assist efforts to understand the presence of variants of concern better and help us monitor the movement of avian influenza strains along migratory pathways,”APHIS statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is extremely rare for someone to contract H5N1 bird flu. The poultry workers may be more at risk for being infected. Others include bird flu specialists, hunters, and poultry producers.

“Avian influenza A viruses do not normally infect people, but sporadic infections in people have occurred with some avian influenza A viruses. Illnesses in humans from avian influenza A virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death,”According to the CDC, Statement.

Bird flu is also known as avian influenza. It is caused by infected birds with the influenza Type B virus. This virus can infect domestic poultry including chickens.